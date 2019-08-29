Brazil now prohibits burning in Amazon
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil on Thursday banned most legal fires for land clearing for 60 days in an attempt to stop the burning that has devastated parts of the Amazon region.
The decree prohibiting the fires was signed by President Jair Bolsonaro and followed international criticism of his handling of the environmental crisis.
The period of the new ban coincides with the dry season, when most fires are usually set. The decree allows fires in some cases, including those deemed healthy for plant life and if set by indigenous people who engage in subsistence farming.
“I think this should have happened a long time ago,” said Waldeglace Sousa Mota, a worker at the airport in the Amazon city of Porto Velho.
Case against Epstein officially discharged
NEW YORK — The sex-trafficking case against Jeffrey Epstein is officially over.
A judge signed off Thursday on prosecutors’ request to close the case against the financier because he killed himself on Aug. 10 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan.
Judge Richard Berman signaled he would approve the request during an emotional hearing on Tuesday in which more than a dozen of Epstein’s victims spoke in federal court in Manhattan. They said Epstein had used his wealth and political connections to dodge justice for years while abusing dozens of underage girls.
Trump to stay in U.S. as storm approaches
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he was canceling a planned trip to Poland and will remain in the United States to monitor Hurricane Dorian, which is headed toward a potential landfall in Florida or elsewhere along the East Coast by early next week.
The president had been set to travel to Poland this weekend to participate in a World War II commemoration ceremony. Vice President Mike Pence will make the trip instead, Trump said.
“To ensure that all resources of the federal government are focused on the arriving storm, I have decided to send our vice president, Mike Pence, to Poland this weekend in my place,” Trump said.
Issa setting sights on ousting Rep. Duncan
SAN DIEGO — Former Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., has taken a step toward challenging indicted Rep. Duncan Hunter for a Southern California seat.
Issa says on his website that he formed an exploratory committee to replace fellow Republican Hunter, who is scheduled to be tried in January for allegedly siphoning campaign money for personal use. The committee allows Issa to raise money.
Issa would bring strong name recognition, deep pockets and a reputation as President Barack Obama’s chief antagonist in Congress to what has been a safe Republican seat largely in San Diego County.
Issa announced his retirement before the 2018 election. The seat he held in northern San Diego County was won by Democrat Mike Levin.
