Autopsy: Epstein had broken bones in neck
Preliminary findings from an autopsy of Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who apparently committed suicide in a New York jail last week while facing sex-trafficking charges, show that bones in his neck were broken, a person familiar with the autopsy report said Thursday.
Such an injury can occur in a suicide by hanging, especially in older people like Epstein, who was 66. But it can also be found in cases of strangulation, experts said. The Washington Post first reported Thursday that Epstein’s neck bones had been broken.
Marcella Sorg, a forensic anthropologist, cautioned against drawing any direct conclusions solely from the fact that such bones had been broken.
“It’s not a slam dunk,” said Sorg, who teaches at the University of Maine and does forensic work in various states.
Dayton shooter had alcohol, drug in blood
CINCINNATI — The Dayton shooter who killed nine people had cocaine on him and in his system during the mass shooting that police stopped in a gunbattle, a coroner said Thursday.
Montgomery County coroner Kent Harshbarger said Connor Betts, 24, had a pipe and a bag of cocaine with him, and cocaine, alcohol and an antidepressant in his blood.
Harshbarger also reported in his preliminary autopsy findings that police stopped Betts with at least two dozen gunshots that hit him at gaps in his body armor.
The coroner also said police gunfire hit two people. One of them died, but Harshbarger said the gunman, not police, fired the lethal round.
Russian pilot lands crippled plane safely
MOSCOW — A Russian pilot whose airliner lost power in both engines after colliding with a flock of gulls shortly after takeoff Thursday managed to land in a cornfield smoothly enough that only one of the 233 people on board was hurt seriously enough to be hospitalized.
The quick thinking of the captain, Damir Yusupov, drew comparisons to the 2009 “miracle on the Hudson,” when Capt. Chesley Sullenberger safely ditched his plane in the Hudson River in New York after a bird strike disabled its engines.
Yusupov was hailed as a hero after the feat. The Ural Airlines Airbus A321 was carrying 226 passengers and a crew of seven as it took off from Moscow’s Zhukovsky Airport en route to Simferopol in Crimea.
U.S. included in talks with Israel and UAE
WASHINGTON — The United States is participating in covert talks between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to confront threats posed by Iran, a shared adversary among the three countries.
The UAE and Israel already share some security connections, experts said, but including the United States in a new phase of security talks could signal the UAE’s intent to demonstrate its commitment to the Trump administration’s so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran.
