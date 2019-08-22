Up to 20 subpoenaed in Epstein jail death
NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed up to 20 staff members at the jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself, according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because grand jury proceedings are secret.
Since Epstein’s death, there has been mounting evidence that employees at the jail neglected to keep him from killing himself while he awaited trial on charges of sexually abusing teenage girls.
A Justice Department official told the AP last week that several people, including guards, were not cooperating with the investigation.
Transgender issue upending Portugal
LISBON, Portugal — New rules on gender identity at schools are causing a stir in Portugal, where some parents are expressing alarm that transgender children will be able to choose which restroom they use.
Right-of-center opposition politicians chided the center-left Socialist government for the rules on Thursday, with some disproving lawmakers asking the Constitutional Court to intervene.
An online petition against the directive surpassed 23,000 signatures in two days, newspaper opinion pages weighed the advantages and disadvantages, and social media provided a platform for outraged parents worried that boys might enter girls’ restrooms.
Abbott again seeks curbs on extremism
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, on Thursday met with officials from some of the world’s biggest tech giants to discuss ways of curbing extremism after the mass shooting in El Paso that left 22 people dead.
The officials from Google, Facebook and Twitter sat down with state lawmakers and the FBI after Abbott called for a crackdown on internet sites used by extremists. Authorities believe the gunman posted a racist screed online shortly before carrying out the Aug. 3 attack.
Abbott acknowledged that officials thought they took big steps to address the challenges of gun violence after the 2018 shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, left 10 people dead. He said Thursday, “Obviously ... there are unique issues about what happened in El Paso that need to be addressed in addition to the type of violence we [at] Santa Fe.”
Cherokees want to send rep to House
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation’s new chief formally announced his plan to send a nonvoting delegate to the U.S. House, but acknowledged the first such attempt by a tribal nation will take time as well as cooperation from Congress.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. on Thursday called on Congress to recognize the tribe’s right to a delegate outlined in two separate treaties with the U.S. government and the tribe’s constitution. Hoskin has said he would nominate Kimberly Teehee, a former adviser to President Barack Obama.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.