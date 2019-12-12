Trump vows child care, leave plan
President Donald Trump promised Thursday to expand child care and time-off options for working moms and dads confronted with high costs and lack of access to quality care.
Trump spoke at the White House as legislation to grant federal workers, military and civilian, 12 weeks of paid parental leave edged closer to becoming law.
Building on that, Trump said at a White House summit on the issue, “We now have a historic opportunity to enact long-overdue reforms. It’s time to pass paid family leave and expand access to quality” affordable child care for those not employed by the federal government.
Trump, who has just over a year left in his term, added: “We’re going to get it done.”’
Three months of paid leave for federal workers is included in a massive, annual defense policy bill that House lawmakers passed Wednesday and sent to the Senate. Trump has said he will sign it into law.
Trump taunts Thunberg; she ‘chills’
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump lashed out at 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday, a day after she was named by Time as its Person of the Year, calling her selection “ridiculous.”
The Swedish teenager has become a symbol of a growing movement of young climate activists after leading weekly school strikes in her country that inspired similar actions in about 100 cities worldwide. She has drawn large crowds with her fiery appearances at protests and conferences over the past year and a half.
In a tweet Thursday morning, Trump said, “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!”
He added: “Chill Greta, Chill!”
Thunberg responded by changing her Twitter profile bio to read: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”
Beshear restores rights to 140,000
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Professing his belief in redemption, Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., signed an executive order Thursday to restore voting rights for more than 140,000 nonviolent offenders who completed their sentences.
The governor was surrounded by voting-rights supporters as he signed the order, fulfilling a campaign pledge.
Kentucky is one of only two states that still strip all felons of the right to cast a ballot. In 2016, Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va., signed an order giving voting rights to 156,000 felons.
Like Kentucky, Virginia bars felons from voting for life unless a governor restores their right, a decades-old restriction that, like similar measures in some other states, was designed at least in part to disenfranchise African Americans.
Virginia had gradually lowered the barriers to winning restoration, but McAuliffe effectively removed all obstacles and made restoration automatic for those who had completed their sentences.
House votes bill to fight drug costs
WASHINGTON — The House, delivering on one of the Democrats’ central campaign promises, on Thursday passed ambitious legislation to lower the rising cost of prescription drugs by empowering the federal government to negotiate prices with pharmaceutical manufacturers.
Though President Donald Trump has said he would veto the Democratic bill, its passage could put pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to take up a bipartisan drug-price measure pending there or press senators to act on other bills. Pharmaceutical makers oppose both the House bill and a Senate bill drafted in the Finance Committee.
