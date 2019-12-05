Security re-evaluated around Pearl Harbor
HONOLULU — A U.S. sailor shot three civilians with his service weapon, killing two of them, before taking his own life at Pearl Harbor, just days before thousands descend on the storied military base to mark the 78th anniversary of the Japanese bombing that propelled the United States into World War II.
Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick, commander of Navy Region Hawaii, said the military would evaluate whether security should be upgraded before the annual ceremony Saturday. About a dozen survivors of the 1941 bombing were expected to attend, along with dignitaries and service members.
The shooter was identified Thursday as 22-year-old G. Romero, according to a military official who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details that had not been made public.
Kerry backs Biden for ’20 Dem nomination
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa — John Kerry, the former secretary of state and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, endorsed Joe Biden for president on Thursday, buoying the former vice president’s argument that his international experience should be a deciding factor for voters in 2020.
“I’ve never before seen the world more in need of someone who on day one can begin the incredibly hard work of putting back together the world Donald Trump has smashed apart,” Kerry said in a statement.
19 crew members are seized by pirates
JOHANNESBURG — Pirates boarded a Greek-owned oil tanker off Nigeria and kidnapped 19 Indian and Turkish crew members in what have become the world’s most dangerous waters for such attacks.
A statement Wednesday by the owner and Hong Kong-based managers said the Nave Constellation was boarded late Tuesday by armed men after it departed the Bonny Offshore Terminal in “fully laden condition.”
More than 60 gang members arrested
BOSTON — More than 60 members of the Latin Kings have been arrested on federal racketeering, drug and firearms charges, including the leaders of the street gang’s East Coast operations, authorities announced Thursday.
Among those arrested is Michael Cecchetelli, a 40-year-old Springfield, Mass., resident with ties to the Genovese crime family who oversaw the gang’s operations from Massachusetts to Florida, according to Joseph Bonavolonta, head of the FBI’s Boston office.
Authorities said Cecchetelli and other gang leaders ran the gang with a Mafia-style hierarchy,
Ga. rep latest in GOP to say he’s retiring
WASHINGTON — Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ga., said Thursday he’ll retire after his current term in Congress, joining a larger-than-typical group of lawmakers taking their leave from an increasingly partisan and unproductive Congress.
In a statement to constituents, Graves said he’s “entering a new season in life,” with his wife nearing retirement and their children now young adults.
