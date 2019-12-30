Biden: I’d seek out GOP running mate

EXETER, N.H. — Former Vice President Joe Biden is accustomed to fielding questions from voters about picking a running mate. But on Monday, he was asked a particularly provocative one: Would he consider choosing a Republican as his vice president?

“I would, but I can’t think of one now,” Biden said. “There are some really decent Republicans that are out there still, but here’s the problem right now of the well-known ones: They’ve got to step up,” he said.

He also noted that it was presumptuous to talk about a running mate since he has not won the Democratic nomination.

French commuters getting some relief

PARIS — The start of a fourth week of French transport strikes saw some modest improvements Monday for beleaguered Paris commuters.

For Paris-region commuters who have been hard hit by the strikes since Dec. 5, the return to work from Christmas holidays brought glimmers of cheer. Just two Metro lines remained completely closed, compared to five that were closed on Friday.

Dad gets term; made kids beg drug money

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge sentenced a New Mexico father to 20 years in prison after he was convicted of forcing his children to panhandle to get him money for drugs.

The Associated Press did not name the father to avoid identifying the children, whom authorities also say were sex crime victims.

— From wire reports

