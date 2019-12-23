Heavy weather closes Fla. airport for awhile
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Flash flooding and heavy rain delayed dozens of flights and disrupted some services at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
The airport tweeted early Monday that it was closed due to flash flooding and severe rain. It tweeted an update at about 6:30 a.m. that said flight operations were resuming.
It had issued an advisory late Sunday that said more than 150 of its flights were experiencing weather delays and 11 flights had been canceled. Areas around the airport were hit with about 6 inches of rain between midnight and early Monday morning, according to WPTV-TV.
New law extends aid for tribal languages
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — President Donald Trump has signed a measure that extends federal grant programs aimed at preserving indigenous languages and expands eligibility so more tribes can participate.
The president’s signature came Friday, after the measure cleared the U.S. House with bipartisan support. Senate approval came earlier this year. The legislation was named after Esther Martinez, a traditional storyteller and Tewa language advocate from New Mexico’s Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo. She died in 2006.
Syrian army presses assault on rebel area
BEIRUT — Syrian forces pressed ahead Monday with a new assault on the country’s last rebel stronghold that began last week. The offensive has brought a mass exodus of civilians fleeing to safer areas near the Turkish border.
Under the cover of airstrikes and artillery, Syrian troops have been pushing into the northwestern province of Idlib toward a major rebel-held town, Maaret al-Numan. The town sits on a key highway linking the capital, Damascus, with the northern city of Aleppo, Syria’s largest.
The immediate goal of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces appeared to be reopening the highway, which has been closed by the rebels since 2012.
Madrid keeps pressure on ex-Catalan leaders
MADRID — Spanish state prosecutors’ office asked a judge Monday to maintain the international arrest warrants for former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and one of his colleagues as they attempt to take seats in the European Parliament.
The office said it also wants the judge to ask the European Parliament to suspend immunity for Puigdemont and former Catalan cabinet member Toni Comin as elected parliament members.
Wis. city may reverse ban on snowball fights
WAUSAU, Wis. — For decades, those who have participated in snowball fights in one Wisconsin city have risked getting in trouble with the law. That may be about to change.
A 1962 ban on throwing projectiles in Wausau lumps snowballs into the same category as rocks and other items that can cause serious harm.
City Council President Lisa Rasmussen said that recent national attention over the rarely used ordinance has raised questions about whether it could be time to take snowballs off the naughty list.
“Maybe it’s worth giving a look to see if that list could be amended, to mitigate that odd news story that keeps coming up like a bad penny,” Rasmussen said.
