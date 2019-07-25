16 Marines arrested on range of charges
SAN DIEGO — Sixteen Marines were arrested at Camp Pendleton on Thursday for various illegal activities ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses, the 1st Marine Division said.
The Marine Corps said information from a previous human-smuggling investigation led to the arrests. On July 3, two Marines — Byron Darnell Law II and David Javier Salazar-Quintero — were arrested for allegedly transporting immigrants as part of a smuggling operation.
Eight additional Marines were questioned about other alleged drug offenses unrelated to the arrests, the Corps said.
U.S. sanctions three of Maduro’s stepsons
BOGOTA, Colombia — The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on three stepsons of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, accusing them of forming part of a sophisticated scheme that stole hundreds of millions of dollars from food import contracts at a time of widespread hunger in Venezuela.
The network allegedly was run by Alex Saab, an obscure Colombian businessman who came onto the radar of U.S. authorities a few years ago after amassing a large number of contracts with Maduro’s socialist government.
In a separate action Thursday, federal prosecutors in Miami indicted Saab and a business partner on money-laundering charges connected to an alleged scheme to develop low-income housing for the Venezuelan government that was never built.
Senate panel pushes disdain for Saudis
WASHINGTON — A Senate panel advanced legislation Thursday that would suspend arms transfers to Saudi Arabia and impose sanctions on members of the royal family.
The bill was introduced by the top Democrat on the panel, Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, and was sent to the full Senate over the objections of Chairman Jim Risch, R-Idaho. Risch warned the measure would likely be vetoed if it passed Congress.
Support for the legislation is just the latest sign that anger over the U.S.-Saudi relationship is not ebbing in Congress.
Ukraine takes ship, frees Russian crew
MOSCOW — Ukraine seized a Russian tanker anchored in the Black Sea on Thursday, freeing the crew but holding onto the vessel in apparent retaliation for Russia’s capture of Ukrainian ships and sailors last year.
The release of the 10 crew members from the Nika Spirit appeared to slightly lower tensions after the tanker seizure, but the Ukrainian move underscored the ongoing diplomatic and military flash points between the two nations.
Tunisian leader dies
TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, the North African country’s first democratically elected leader, has died. He was 92. Essebsi died Thursday at the Tunis military hospital, and a funeral is planned Saturday. The government declared seven days of mourning as condolences came in from several Arab countries.
