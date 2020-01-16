7 killed in religious incident in Panama
PANAMA CITY — Seven people were killed in a bizarre religious ritual in a jungle community in Panama, in which indigenous residents were rounded up by about 10 lay preachers and tortured, beaten, burned and hacked with machetes to make them “repent their sins.”
Police freed 14 members of the Ngabé Buglé indigenous group who had been abducted.
Police found at an improvised “church” at an isolated ranch, where a little-known religious sect known as the New Light of God was operating.
“They were performing a ritual inside the structure. In that ritual, there were people being held against their will, being mistreated,” local prosecutor Rafael Baloyes said.
Trump signs measure on aid for Puerto Rico
President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Puerto Rico on Thursday, authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to give aid to the island still dealing with earthquakes that shut off power, collapsed buildings and wrecked infrastructure.
At least one person died and hundreds of thousands were left without power after an earthquake swarm struck the island at the end of December and into early January.
The declaration signed by Trump authorizes federal aid to remove debris and provides money for public health and safety, according to Jenniffer González Colón, the island’s representative in the U.S. House. It also authorizes construction to mitigate future disasters and covers six municipalities including Ponce, Guanica and Yauco.
U.S., Russia pick up security negotiations
WASHINGTON — The United States and Russia on Thursday held a new round of arms talks that includes reducing misunderstandings on critical security issues.
Senior U.S. and Russian diplomats met in Vienna for the latest session of their strategic security dialogue that aims to limit risk of misperceptions leading to conflict, the State Department said.
“The U.S. and Russian delegations discussed nuclear stockpiles and strategy, crisis and arms race stability, and the role and potential future of arms control, including the importance of moving beyond a solely bilateral format,” the department said in a statement.
The Trump administration is pressing to expand arms control deals to include China. Beijing has shown little interest.
Training for Saudis to be resumed soon?
WASHINGTON — U.S. training for more than 800 Saudi military students could be restarted “in the coming days,” the Pentagon said Thursday, nearly six weeks after a shooting by one Saudi trainee killed three sailors at a Florida base.
The Pentagon stopped all flight and field training for the approximately 850 Saudi students amid fears that others may have known about or been involved in the shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Station. Classroom training has continued.
