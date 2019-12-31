Kim lambastes U.S. but doesn’t halt talks
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has accused the Trump administration of dragging its feet in nuclear negotiations and warned that his country will soon show a new strategic weapon in the face of “gangster-like” U.S. sanctions and pressure.
State media said Wednesday that Kim made the comments during a four-day ruling party conference held through Tuesday in which he declared that the North will never give up its security for economic benefits.
Kim’s comments came after a monthslong standoff between Washington and Pyongyang over disagreements involving disarmament steps and the removal of sanctions imposed on the North.
However, Kim showed no clear indication of abandoning talks with the United States or restarting nuclear or missile tests .
USMC rejected suspect held in stabbing attack
NEW YORK — The man charged with stabbing five people during a Hanukkah celebration began boot camp to enter the U.S. Marine Corps but was separated from the service a month later for “fraudulent enlistment,” military officials said Tuesday.
A Marine Corps spokeswoman would not provide details on why Grafton Thomas left the Marines as a recruit in late 2002, about a month after he started training.
Federal prosecutors filed hate crime charges against Thomas on Monday, accusing him of using a machete to wound five people inside the home of a rabbi in Monsey, N.Y., north of New York.
Bit of luck saves town caught in Aussie fires
PERTH, Australia — Wildfires burning across New South Wales and Victoria — Australia’s two most populous states — on Tuesday trapped residents of a seaside town in apocalyptic conditions and killed at least two people while more property along the east coast fell victim to a devastating fire season.
About 4,000 residents in the southeastern town of Mallacoota, Victoria, fled toward the water Tuesday morning as winds pushed an emergency-level wildfire toward their homes. The smoke-filled sky shrouded the town in darkness before turning an unnerving shade of bright red.
Late Tuesday, Mallacoota was saved by changes of wind direction, but authorities said numerous homes were lost. Residents returning home were urged to boil tap water before drinking it. Forest Fire Management Victoria said the wildfires had added heavy demands that are affecting the supply of drinking water.
Alex Jones told to pay $100,000 to litigant
AUSTIN, Texas — A state judge ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in another court setback over the “Infowars” host using his show to promote falsehoods that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.
Jones is being sued for defamation in Austin by the parents of a 6-year-old who was among the 26 people killed in the Newtown, Conn., attack.
State District Judge Scott Jenkins earlier ruled that Jones and his defense team “intentionally disregarded” an earlier order to provide witnesses to attorneys representing a Sandy Hook father who brought the lawsuit, Neil Heslin. Jenkins also denied Jones’ request to dismiss the suit.
An attorney for Jones did not immediately comment Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.