Judge: U.S. can’t swap lawyers in census case
NEW YORK — A federal judge says the Justice Department can’t change lawyers so late in the dispute over whether to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman ruled Tuesday, saying lawyers must cite good reasons for withdrawing. He said the urgency to resolve legal claims in the case and the need for efficient judicial proceedings had only grown.
The Justice Department formally asked Furman on Monday to let them switch lawyers after an embarrassing episode last week when lawyers seemed to be giving up the legal fight while President Donald Trump said he wanted to keep trying to include the question on the census.
Furman said the department could refile its request, if it gave “satisfactory reasons” for the attorneys’ withdrawal and promised that they would be available upon request.
Border arrests decline; Mexican pressure cited
WASHINGTON — The number of people taken into custody along the Mexican border fell 28% in June, a drop that U.S. authorities said reflected the early impact of Mexico’s crackdown on Central American migration.
Border crossings typically rise in the spring and slump during the scorching summer months, but the drop registered from May to June was significantly larger than in previous years, according to Homeland Security Department statistics released Tuesday.
U.S. authorities detained 104,344 along the border last month, down from 144,278 in May.
President Donald Trump purged much of the Department of Homeland Security leadership this spring, including Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, frustrated that she had not been able to slow the influx.
Israeli official invokes Holocaust on U.S. topic
JERUSALEM — The new Israeli education minister has likened intermarriage among North American Jews to the Holocaust.
A spokesman for Education Minister Rafi Peretz confirmed Tuesday that Peretz said in a Cabinet meeting July 1 that “assimilation is like the Holocaust.” Peretz is leader of a religious nationalist political party and former chief rabbi of the Israeli armed forces.
Many U.S. Jews abide by more liberal streams of Judaism, whereas Orthodoxy prevails among Israeli Jews.
U.S. aims at 3 Lebanese in Hezbollah sanctions
WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department on Tuesday targeted a Hezbollah security official and two members of the Lebanese parliament suspected of using their positions to further the aims of the Tehran-backed militia and support “Iran’s malign activities.”
Lawmakers Amin Sherri and Muhammad Hasan Ra’d, as well as Hezbollah security official Wafiq Safa, were designated under an executive order, which targets terrorists and those providing support to terrorists or acts of terrorism.
Trump administration officials said the Treasury’s action also makes clear that the U.S. doesn’t consider there to be any division between Hezbollah’s political and militant wings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.