Trump abandons another drug plan
The Trump administration has abandoned a centerpiece of its efforts to address high drug prices, backing away from requiring some discounts to be passed directly to consumers under Medicare that could have lowered their out-of-pocket costs.
President Donald Trump announced the proposal with fanfare in January as part of the administration’s efforts to deal with the rising costs of prescription drugs. But the decision to kill the proposal is the second time this week that Trump’s drug-pricing initiatives failed. On Monday, a federal judge threw out a rule that would have required pharmaceutical companies to list the price of their drugs in TV ads.
The rebate rule had long met resistance from White House advisers, where fiscal conservatives had balked at the potential cost.
Pelosi signals vote soon on debt limit
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday she will attempt to finalize a deal that would raise the debt ceiling in the next few weeks instead of delaying until autumn, heeding warnings from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that the government could fall behind on its bills by early September.
Pelosi said she wants to raise the debt ceiling as part of a deal that would set spending levels for two years. Many lawmakers on Capitol Hill had expected to vote on a spending and debt package wouldn’t occur until September, but Pelosi indicated for the first time Thursday they needed to act more swiftly.
“Before recess,” she said, referring to a long August break.
New Ukraine leader breaks ice with Putin
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin had his first phone call with new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday. Discussions centered on the conflict in eastern Ukraine that has bitterly blighted relations between the two countries.
Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin and Zelenskiy also talked about the release of prisoners. He said they agreed that experts from both countries would work on those issues.
Peskov added that the two discussed the possibility of “continuing contacts in the Normandy format,” a reference to four-way talks involving the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany.
Ala. editor retires; urged Klan’s return
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The longtime owner and editor of a small Alabama newspaper that called for a revival of the Ku Klux Klan has sold the publication and retired, months after igniting a firestorm with the editorial, the new owner said.
Goodloe Sutton, 80, no longer has any role with The Democrat-Reporter in Linden, said Tommy Wells, the new owner and operator.
Sutton received widespread attention after publishing an editorial in February that advocated a return of Klan nightriders to deal with Democrats and “Democrats in the Republican Party” in Washington.
