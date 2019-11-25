Cosby: Won’t express remorse to get parole
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. — Bill Cosby says he’s prepared to serve his 10-year maximum sentence for sexual assault rather than show remorse for a crime he says he didn’t commit.
Cosby is serving three to 10 years in a state prison near Philadelphia after a jury last year convicted him of sexually assaulting a Temple University employee in 2004. He says the state parole board is “not going to hear me say that I have remorse.” He thinks it’s therefore unlikely he’ll be released early.
He made the comments in a phone interview on Sunday with BlackPress-USA as he appeals his felony conviction and sex offender status. Legal experts say sex offenders typically must show remorse to be considered for parole.
Insures suing U.S. over 2016 blaze in Smokies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 40 insurance companies sued the federal government last week over its handling of the 2016 Tennessee wildfire that killed 14 people and destroyed or damaged more than 2,500 buildings in Sevier County.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reported the companies are seeking more than $450 million for claims they paid after high winds swept flames from a wildfire in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park into Gatlinburg and surrounding areas.
The companies’ allegations are spelled out in five lawsuits filed in federal court in Knoxville. Lawyers argue that for five consecutive nights after the fire was detected, park officials didn’t monitor the conflagration, even as it grew to eight times its original size, according to the lawsuit.
Doctors say Assange could die while in jail
LONDON — The mental and physical condition of Julian Assange has so deteriorated that he could die in a British jail before his hearing in February on extradition to the United States, a group of international doctors has warned.
In an open letter to British Home Secretary Priti Patel, more than 60 doctors called for Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, to be transferred from the high-security Belmarsh prison in London to a university teaching hospital to receive an expert medical evaluation.
“Were such urgent assessment and treatment not to take place, we have real concerns, on the evidence currently available, that Mr. Assange could die in prison,” the letter said. “The medical situation is thereby urgent. There is no time to lose.”
Their assessment is based on witness accounts from a hearing last month at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, in which Assange was described as “exhibiting the symptoms of a torture victim.”
Trump honors dog used in militant raid
WASHINGTON — A U.S. military dog that played a starring role in the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi seemed oblivious to the praise that President Donald Trump heaped on it Monday at the White House.
Conan, a Belgian Malinois, seemed much more interested in the head scratches it was getting from Mike Pence, repeatedly looking up at the vice president in search of more attention.
Trump bestowed a medal on Conan and presented the dog with a plaque. First lady Melania Trump stood a few feet away.
