Miss. hits the jackpot on first day of lottery
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Lottery Corp. says people bought a total of $2.5 million in tickets on the first day of sales.
In a news release, lottery officials said that translates into $570,000 for the state. Tickets went on sale at 5 a.m. Monday and are available at nearly 1,200 retailers in 80 of the state’s 82 counties.
Lottery President Tom Shaheen says the state has exceeded expectations.
For decades, the state — which has a considerable casino industry — resisted a lottery. But in 2018, lawmakers authorized it as a way to pay for road maintenance and infrastructure needs.
Rare copy of speech lent impermissibly
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Ill., has fired its executive director for lending out an irreplaceable copy of the Gettysburg Address.
A report by the Illinois Office of Executive Inspector General says Alan Lowe lent the document to Mercury One for a “pop-up museum” last year. Mercury One is a nonprofit founded by political pundit Glenn Beck.
The document is one of five known copies of the Gettysburg Address written in Lincoln’s hand. It wasn’t supposed to be lent out without a unanimous vote by the Historic Preservation Agency trustees.
The inspector general found Lowe mismanaged the museum and violated policies.
Cuba excoriates U.S. over diplomatic ties
HAVANA — Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez has accused the United States of violating the Vienna Convention and the deal re-establishing diplomatic relations between the countries.
Soon after, the United States announced a new sanction on Cuba meant to cut off the island’s supply of petroleum from Venezuela.
In two tweets, Rodríguez said unspecified “illegal actions” by the U.S. Embassy in Havana violated both the international codes of conduct for diplomats and the agreement to reopen embassies in Washington and Havana in 2015.
The U.S. Treasury said it was designating the Cuban company Corporacion Panamericana S.A. as a violator of American sanctions on Venezuela.
Confederate heritage group pulls complaint
FRANKLIN, Tenn. — A Sons of Confederate Veterans chapter in Tennessee has voluntarily dismissed its complaint against the state Historic Commission accusing it of improperly removing Civil War markers.
The Tennessean reported that Historic Commission Executive Director Patrick McIntyre confirmed the dismissal Monday, citing paperwork from the group’s attorney. McIntyre said he didn’t know why the group withdrew its case.
The Franklin chapter filed the complaint in August, accusing the commission of removing six wooden stakes from a Franklin street in April. Each stake symbolized a Confederate general who died in an 1864 battle. The group said in its complaint that the stakes’ removal violated the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act.
The Historic Commission says it removed the markers after an extensive study that found they lacked historical context and confused some commission members.
