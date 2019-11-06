Two at Twitter charged with selling Saudis info
SAN FRANCISCO — The Saudi government recruited two Twitter employees to get personal account information of their critics, prosecutors said Wednesday.
A complaint unsealed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco detailed a coordinated effort by Saudi officials to recruit employees at Twitter to look up the private data of thousands of accounts.
It also alleged that the employees — whose jobs did not require access to Twitter users’ private information — were rewarded with a designer watch and tens of thousands of dollars funneled into secret bank accounts. They were charged with acting as agents of Saudi Arabia without registering with the U.S. government.
Stone trial underway; Trump to be big focus
WASHINGTON — Prosecutors in the trial of Roger Stone told jurors Wednesday that the longtime Donald Trump confidant repeatedly lied to Congress “because the truth looked bad” for the president.
The opening statements in the case against Stone, a longtime Republican operative and provocateur, made clear that the president will be a central figure in the trial, even though the charges aren’t directly related to his interactions with Trump.
Stone is accused of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.
Stone was indicted in January as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Mueller found that Russia tried to help Trump’s candidacy, but there wasn’t enough evidence to support criminal charges that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia.
Sessions to announce bid for old Senate seat
WASHINGTON — Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whose tumultuous tenure under President Donald lasted less than two years, will enter the race to reclaim his old Alabama seat in the Senate in 2020, a Republican official said.
Sessions plans to announce his candidacy Thursday.
Sessions has remained largely out of the public eye, and has been effectively exiled from Republican politics, since he was forced out of the Trump administration last November. He had repeatedly clashed with the president over his decision to recuse himself from the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Mexico ties Mormon deaths to gang clash
MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities said Wednesday that they were focusing their investigation into the massacre of nine members of a Mormon family on the possibility that it was related to a conflict between two criminal groups fighting for control of a region in northern Mexico.
Gen. Homero Mendoza Ruiz, chief of staff for national defense, said that before the family was attacked Monday, the groups were involved in a shootout in the town of Agua Prieta, Sonora, across the border from Douglas, Ariz. At least one person died and another was wounded.
The attack on the Mormons as they drove through Sonora, Mendoza said, “is being attributed to” this clash between the rival gangs. It remained unclear, however, whether the family was somehow involved in the rivalry or whether the attack was a case of mistaken identity.
