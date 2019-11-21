EPA voids rules set after plant explosion
AUSTIN, Texas — The Trump administration is scaling back chemical plant safety measures that were put in place after a Texas fertilizer plant explosion in 2013 that killed 15 people.
The changes announced Thursday by the Environmental Protection Agency include ending a requirement that plants provide the public with information about chemical risks upon request.
The Obama-era rules followed a fire at the West Fertilizer Co. plant that caused ammonium nitrate to ignite, triggering a massive explosion that created a large crater. Ten firefighters were among those killed.
EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler says the changes do away with “unnecessary administrative burdens.” Chemical manufacturers had pushed for the changes.
Abortion legislation vetoed in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bill that would have prohibited abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome was vetoed Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf, D-Pa.
One day after it passed the Republican-controlled Legislature, Wolf made good on a promise and rejected the legislation.
His veto message called it a restriction on women and medical professionals that interferes with women’s health care and decisions made by patients and their physicians.
Freed captives being treated in Germany
BERLIN — An American and an Australian who were freed by the Taliban this week after three years in captivity are now in Germany receiving treatment at a U.S. military hospital, officials said Thursday.
American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks were met at the U.S. Air Force’s Ramstein base in southern Germany by U.S. Ambassador Richard Grenell and Australian Ambassador Lynette Wood after they arrived late Wednesday, a U.S. official said.
Both men were then taken to the nearby Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, where they will stay for some time for medical evaluations and a reintegration process.
7 die in shelling by rebels near Aleppo
DAMASCUS, Syria — At least seven civilians were killed Thursday in the Syrian government-controlled city of Aleppo in intense shelling from rebel-held areas in northwestern Syria.
The shelling came a day after government troops bombed a displaced people’s camp in the nearby rebel-held areas, killing at least 15 people, including six children. The violence has effectively shattered a fragile three-month truce in the area.
The bloodshed in the northwest also came as Syrian troops were mired in intense fighting with Turkish-backed fighters in northeastern Syria. Turkey is seeking to expand its areas of influence in northern Syria, pushing Kurdish fighters away from its borders. While Russia sponsored another cease-fire deal in the northeast, Turkish-backed fighters also advanced there, clashing with Syrian troops for weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.