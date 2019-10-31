Senate passes big spending bill but impasse on border remains
WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a long-overdue $209 billion bundle of bipartisan spending bills Thursday, but a bitter fight over funding demanded by President Donald Trump for border fencing threatens broader Capitol Hill efforts to advance $1.4 trillion worth of annual Cabinet agency budgets.
The 84-9 vote sends the measure into House-Senate negotiations but doesn’t much change the big picture. There has been little progress, if any, on the tricky trade-offs needed to balance Democratic demands for social programs with Trump’s rising border wall demands.
U.S. diplomat works in Kabul to secure release of 2 Westerners
ISLAMABAD — Washington’s peace envoy was in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Thursday trying to negotiate a prisoner exchange that would free two Western professors employed by American University of Afghanistan who have been held by the Taliban since 2016, officials said.
Zalmay Khalilzad is trying to barter a prisoner exchange involving American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks that could resuscitate peace efforts to end Afghanistan’s 18-year war, they said.
The officials, who are familiar with Khalilzad’s efforts, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
In deal, Chicago teachers will return to classrooms on Friday
CHICAGO — Thousands of Chicago’s public school teachers will return to classrooms Friday, ending a strike that left more than 300,000 students out of school for 11 days, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday.
A tentative contract deal between city officials and teachers in the nation’s third-largest school district resolved a tense standoff that had upended the lives of families all over the city and represented the biggest test to date of the new mayor.
Trump still looks to sign China trade deal despite loss of venue
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Thursday that the U.S. and China are working to secure a new site to sign a tentative trade truce and the location will be announced soon.
U.S. and Chinese negotiators wanted to finalize the deal in time for Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign it at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile in mid-November. But Chile announced Wednesday that it was canceling the event due to ongoing mass demonstrations.
U.S. and Chinese officials are trying to settle details of the modest deal that sidesteps some of the biggest issues dividing the countries. The cancellation of the APEC summit is unlikely to prove a major obstacle.
Blaze virtually destroys World Heritage site on Okinawa island
TOKYO — A fire broke out early Thursday and spread quickly through historic Shuri Castle on Japan’s southern island of Okinawa, nearly destroying the UNESCO World Heritage site.
Firefighters battled the blaze for about 12 hours before bringing it under control in the afternoon.
The fire in Naha, the prefectural capital, started from the castle’s main wooden structure and quickly jumped to other buildings, in part because of windy weather.
Three large halls and four other structures burned down, a fire official said.
