British teen’s parents take plea to New York
NEW YORK — The parents of a British teen killed in a traffic crash that involved an American diplomat’s wife took their case directly to U.S. audiences Monday, holding a New York news conference at which they urged the woman to return to Britain.
The parents of Harry Dunn have reached out to American politicians and plan to be in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday in their effort to get the woman back to the U.K. “to present herself to police,” family spokesman Radd Seiger said.
If that occurs, the family indicated, it would be willing to speak with her there. Charlotte Charles, Dunn’s mother, tearfully urged the diplomat’s wife, Anne Sacoolas, to “do the right thing” and to “face us as a broken family,” along with the U.K. legal system.
India allows limited cell service in Kashmir
SRINAGAR, Kashmir — After imposing a complete communications blackout two months ago, the Indian government partially restored cellphone service on Monday in the Kashmir Valley, home to about 8 million people.
The region’s cell service had been shut off in the hours before the Hindu nationalist government announced Aug. 5 the revocation of a constitutional provision that gave partial autonomy to Kashmir.
The elimination of cell service was one of the most difficult aspects of India’s continuing crackdown in region, which has been caught in a long-standing and often brutal territorial dispute between India and Pakistan.
13 police officers die in Mexican violence
MEXICO CITY — At least 13 police officers were killed and three others wounded Monday in an attack by gunmen in the western state of Michoacan, a region where violence attributed to organized crime groups has spiked in recent months.
The state police officers had gone to a home in the town of El Aguaje in Aguililla municipality to enforce a judicial order when “several armed civilians fired on them,” Michoacan’s state security department said in a statement.
Michoacan has recently seen a spike in violence that has brought back memories of the bloodiest days of Mexico’s war on drug cartels between 2006 and 2012.
Columbus statuary defaced on holiday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Several Christopher Columbus statues were vandalized with red paint and messages against the 15th-century Italian navigator Monday when the U.S. holiday named for him was being celebrated.
A statue in Providence was splashed from head to toe Monday with red paint, and a sign reading “Stop celebrating genocide” was leaned against the pedestal.
The statue has been the target of vandals on Columbus Day in the past. A Columbus statue in the Southern California city of Chula Vista was also defaced with red paint on Monday.
