Engineer at Boeing filed Max complaint
A senior Boeing Co. engineer filed an internal ethics complaint this year saying that during the development of the 737 Max jet, the company had rejected a safety system to minimize costs, equipment that he felt could have reduced risks that contributed to two fatal crashes.
Boeing has provided the complaint, which was reviewed by The New York Times, to the Department of Justice as part of a criminal investigation into the design of the Max, according to a person with knowledge of the inquiry who requested anonymity, given the ongoing legal matter.
Federal investigators have questioned at least one former Boeing employee about the allegations, said another person with knowledge of the discussions who similarly requested anonymity.
Video of newspaper attack to be shown
Surveillance video taken inside a Maryland newsroom during a gunman’s rampage can be used at the suspect’s trial, a judge ruled Wednesday. It shows a wounded employee crawling away and others hiding or running for their lives.
Prosecutors have described the video as “the silent witness” in the case against Jarrod Ramos, who is charged with killing five people at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis. Judge Laura Ripken said she considered redacting parts of the video but then decided not to because it could confuse and mislead jurors.
Ripken said the video backed all 23 counts against Ramos, and as such would be the “best evidence” against him in next month’s trial.
Mexico urged to do more for refugees
MEXICO CITY — The United Nations’ top official for refugees called on Mexico on Wednesday to devote more resources to the country’s badly overtaxed refugee aid agency.
High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that the number of people seeking asylum in Mexico is only expected to grow as the United States makes it more difficult to seek asylum there.
In 2014, Mexico received 2,100 requests for asylum. Through the first eight months of this year, it received more than 48,000.
Priestly celibacy up for Vatican debate
VATICAN CITY — A top Vatican official has expressed skepticism about ordaining married men to address the priest shortage in the Amazon, defending the value of priestly celibacy on the eve of a big Vatican meeting where the issue is up for debate.
Cardinal Marc Ouellet held a rare news conference Wednesday to launch his new book, which speaks openly about the challenges facing priests today amid a decline in vocations and reputational damage from sex abuse scandals.
Ouellet, a Canadian who heads the Vatican’s bishops’ office as well as the Holy See’s commission for Latin America, acknowledged that the Amazon region was suffering from a priest shortage and that he was open to debate about how to address it during this month’s Amazon synod.
