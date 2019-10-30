NATO leader praises pullback by Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday lauded Ukraine’s weaponry pullback in the east, but also called upon Russia to step up efforts to bring peace to the war-torn region.
Stoltenberg told reporters at the Black Sea port of Odessa on Wednesday that NATO supports Ukrainian efforts to pull back heavy weapons in the east.
“We welcome all efforts to reduce tensions and withdraw forces and to make sure that we have a peaceful resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine,” said Stoltenberg, who visited four NATO vessels that visited Odessa during their Black Sea patrol.
Trump will skip talks; some may see a snub
BANGKOK — U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will represent President Donald Trump at two regional summits in Thailand this weekend, the White House announced, a move that will widely be viewed in the region as a snub.
The decision to send O’Brien, who is a presidential adviser and not a Cabinet member, is likely to be viewed in Southeast Asia as sign of a lack of engagement in the region at a time when China’s influence and investments are quickly growing.
The announcement late Tuesday came just days before Thailand is to host the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations annual summit and the accompanying East Asia summit. The meetings include sideline talks that involve the U.S. and other major countries, including China, Russia, Japan and South Korea.
O’Brien recently took on his role after National Security Adviser John Bolton was ousted by Trump.
Pathologist: It looks like Epstein was killed
A forensic pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein’s brother said Wednesday that evidence suggested that Epstein did not die by suicide but may have been strangled.
The New York City medical examiner’s office concluded Epstein hanged himself in his jail cell while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.
But the private pathologist, Dr. Michael Baden, said on the morning TV show “Fox & Friends” that Epstein experienced a number of injuries — among them a broken hyoid bone — that “are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation.”
The findings were strongly disputed by chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson, who previously ruled that Epstein’s death Aug. 10 was suicide.
Malaria claims 2,700 so far in Burundi alone
LONDON — The World Health Organization says more than 7 million cases of malaria have been reported in Burundi this year. Officials blame the outbreak on factors including the lack of protective bed nets, problems with medicines and climate change.
The U.N. health agency says malaria had killed nearly 2,700 people this year in the East African nation and caused 64% more cases than in 2018.
The agency says there is “probably a decrease in the effectiveness of treatment, which is still under investigation.” It says Burundi is ordering new medicines and planning campaigns to spray homes with insecticide and distribute bed nets.
