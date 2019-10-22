Carter falls again; aide says fracture is minor
ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter had another fall at his home in Plains, fracturing his pelvis and going to the hospital for treatment and observation, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo described the fracture as minor.
Her statement said that Carter, 95, was in good spirits at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center after falling on Monday evening, and that he was looking forward to recovering at home.
This is the third time Carter has fallen in recent months. He is the oldest living former president in U.S. history.
Chicago teachers plan for extended walkout
CHICAGO — Striking Chicago teachers are preparing for an extended walkout and trying to increase public pressure on Mayor Lori Lightfoot, with a downtown march set for Wednesday around the time the first-term mayor is set to deliver a key speech to the City Council.
Chicago Public Schools officials announced that classes would be canceled for a fifth day on Wednesday as negotiators continued talks behind closed doors on Tuesday.
Duterte leaves Japan early because of pain
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte will cut short a trip to Japan and return to the Philippines because of “unbearable pain” from a motorcycle accident last week, his spokesman said Tuesday.
Duterte, who flew to Japan on Monday to attend an enthronement ceremony for Emperor Naruhito, was expected to come home Tuesday night instead of Wednesday as planned, said the spokesman, Salvador Panelo.
He said the president was experiencing “unbearable pain in his spinal column near the pelvic bone as a consequence of his fall during his motorcycle ride.”
Pompeo to visit Kan. again; is run in cards?
TOPEKA, Kan. — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to visit Wichita this week for an event about workforce development with Ivanka Trump, an appearance that could raise fellow Republicans’ hopes that he’ll run for the Senate next year.
It’s Pompeo’s fourth visit to Kansas this year and it comes less than seven weeks after he gave a lecture at Kansas State University that intensified speculation about his plans, though he didn’t directly address it in his remarks and has remained noncommittal for months.
Pompeo previously held Rep. Ron Estes’ Wichita-area seat in Congress, and many Republicans view him as the ideal candidate to replace Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., who is not seeking a fifth term.
N. Macedonia’s entry into NATO is ratified
WASHINGTON — The Senate has voted overwhelmingly to ratify North Macedonia’s entry into NATO as the alliance’s 30th member.
Senators voted 91-2 on Tuesday to approve North Macedonia’s accession. The no votes came from Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah.
North Macedonia had long sought NATO membership but had been unable to join until it ended a decades-long dispute with Greece over the country’s nomenclature.
