Marines correct another identity in photo of flag raising on Iwo Jima
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Marine Corps on Thursday corrected the identity of a second man in the iconic photograph of U.S. forces raising a flag during the Battle of Iwo Jima.
After questions were raised by private historians who studied photos and film of the event, it determined that one of the six men who raised the flag was not Pfc. Rene Gagnon, as had long been believed, but Cpl. Harold P. Keller, the Marines said in a statement, noting that Gagnon did help obtain the flag.
Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal shot the iconic photograph atop Mount Suribachi during the 1945 battle between American and Japanese forces on Iwo Jima.
The Marines previously corrected the identity of another man in the photo. After two amateur historians raised questions about the identities, a Marine panel in 2016 found that a flag raiser long believed to be Navy Pharmacist’s Mate 2nd Class John Bradley was actually Pfc. Harold Schultz of Detroit.
Astronauts ready for all-female spacewalk; men will stay inside
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Men have floated out the hatch on all 420 spacewalks conducted over the past half-century.
That changes Friday with spacewalk No. 421.
NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will make “HERstory,” as NASA is calling it, with the first all-female spacewalk. All four men aboard the International Space Station will remain inside, as Koch and Meir go out to replace a broken battery charger.
Striking teachers in Chicago reject pay offers, keeping the pressure up
CHICAGO — Chicago teachers beginning a massive strike Thursday have rejected offers that would increase their pay, hoping that will keep pressure on the district to commit to lower class sizes and more support staff.
Illinois law allows the district and the union to negotiate on those issues, but educators can only strike over a few points, including pay and benefits. That has kept teachers’ earnings at the center of contract talks in the country’s third-largest school district.
More than 300,000 students and their families will be affected by a teacher walkout, and both the district and the union have angled to win public support for their position during months of negotiations that led to Chicago’s first major teachers’ strike since 2012.
Injured Hong Kong protester urges authorities to allow weekend event
One of Hong Kong’s most prominent protest organizers was recovering after being attacked on the street by men wielding hammers.
Jimmy Sham of the Civil Human Rights Front, which has organized many of the city’s largest peaceful protests, issued a plea from his hospital bed Thursday for police to allow a march planned for Sunday in the Tsim Tsa Tsui area to go ahead.
Sham was assaulted by four to five men Wednesday while on his way to a meeting in nearby Mong Kok. It was the second time he’s been attacked since August.
On Thursday, Hong Kong’s embattled leader, Carrie Lam, was forced repeatedly to halt a question session in the city’s legislature as opposition lawmakers demanded that she step down and address other protester demands.
The coming weekend will mark the territory’s 20th straight weekend of unrest.
