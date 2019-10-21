Facebook shuts down misinformation sites
Facebook Inc. discovered four separate misinformation networks — three tied to Iran and one to Russia — that the social network said it shut down as part of an ongoing effort to counter “foreign influence campaigns.”
Facebook said that the “coordinated inauthentic behavior” took aim at the U.S., North Africa and Latin America and included “proactive work ahead of the U.S. elections.” The company said it shared the findings with law enforcement and industry partners.
In a blog post Monday, Facebook also disclosed some changes to its policies meant to combat foreign influence and manipulation. It will now identify posts from state media, provide more information about the country of origin for Facebook pages, and help further secure political candidates’ Facebook pages.
Canadians voting in a ‘coin toss’ election
TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced the threat of being knocked from power after one term as the nation held parliamentary elections on Monday.
Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he won in 2015, but a combination of scandal and high expectations have damaged his prospects.
Polls indicate Trudeau’s Liberal Party could lose to the rival Conservatives, or perhaps win but still fail to get a majority of seats in Parliament and have to rely on an opposition party to remain in power.
“It’s a coin toss,” said Nik Nanos, a Canadian pollster. Some polls remained open until late Monday, so final results wouldn’t be forthcoming until later.
Lebanon tries to ease discontent from public
BEIRUT — Facing escalating mass protests, the government of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri approved a package of economic reforms Monday as well as a 2020 budget without new taxes, hoping to appease people in the streets.
Protests swelled in the hours after the announcement, however, as many demonstrators scorned the package as “empty promises.”
Hundreds of thousands of people have crowded public squares across the country in the largest protests in over 15 years, unifying an often divided public in its revolt against status-quo leaders who have ruled for three decades and brought the economy to the brink of disaster.
The protests have shaken the country and top leaders, who are scrambling to come up with concessions to the public.
N. Ireland set to allow abortion, gay marriage
LONDON — Northern Ireland is set to decriminalize abortion and set the stage for legalization of same-sex marriages as of midnight Monday, bringing its laws in line with the rest of the United Kingdom.
British lawmakers voted last year in favor of changing these laws if Northern Ireland’s government wasn’t up and running by Oct. 21.
Under the new measures, the U.K. government will take responsibility for putting regulations in place to provide access to terminations.
