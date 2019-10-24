Britain says 39 found dead were Chinese
LONDON — Authorities said Thursday the 39 people found dead inside a tractor-trailer at an industrial park in southeastern England were Chinese nationals, likely victims of gangs who smuggle their human cargo into Britain via shipping containers from European seaports.
The case is now one of the United Kingdom’s biggest ever murder cases, with investigations extending to Belgium, Ireland, Bulgaria and China.
Experts who follow human trafficking trends suggested the Chinese dead could have been compelled into forced labor. Or they could have been migrants who paid their way for the dangerous journey gone horribly wrong.
Police detained the 25-year-old driver of the refrigerated truck on suspicion of murder and on Thursday searched three properties in Northern Ireland, where he is from. The National Crime Agency said it was working to identify “organized crime groups who may have played a part.”
Carter out of hospital to recover from injury
ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter is out of the hospital where he was treated after fracturing his pelvis in a recent fall at his home, a spokeswoman said Thursday.
Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said in a statement that the former president had been released from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, was “looking forward to continuing to recuperate at his home in Plains, Georgia, and thanks everyone for their kind well wishes.”
Carter, 95, fell Monday evening at his home. Congileo had said in a statement earlier that his fracture was minor, and he was in good spirits at the hospital and looking forward to recovering at home.
Appeal from Lebanese leader not persuasive
BEIRUT — Lebanese President Michel Aoun pleaded Thursday with tens of thousands of protesters who have blocked main roads and paralyzed the nation for days, urging them to back economic reforms proposed by the prime minister as the “first step” toward saving the country from economic collapse.
The protesters, however, have already rejected the initiative and were not swayed by Aoun’s overtures or calls for dialogue.
As the protests entered their second week with banks, schools and public institutions shuttered, the country appeared headed for a protracted crisis with no clear way to a solution.
Uganda cracking down on LGBT community
KAMPALA, Uganda — Police have detained 16 men on suspicion of homosexuality and human trafficking, a rights group said Thursday, as activists fear an increase in targeted attacks against LGBT people.
The arrests took place in a neighborhood just outside the capital, Kampala, on Monday as the men were being hosted by another rights group, said Diane Bakuraira of Sexual Minorities Uganda, the country’s most prominent LGBT rights group.
A police officer confirmed the arrests, saying the men were detained following a “complaint from the public.” He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.
Activists say attacks against LGBT people are increasing amid efforts by Ugandan ethics minister Simon Lokodo to introduce a bill that would punish gay sex with death.
