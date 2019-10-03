Facebook loses case in European court
LONDON — Europe’s top court said Thursday that individual countries can order Facebook to take down posts, photos and videos not only in their own countries but elsewhere, in a ruling that extends the reach of the region’s internet-related laws beyond its own borders.
The European Court of Justice said Facebook could be forced to remove a post globally by a national court in the European Union’s 28-member bloc if the content was determined to be defamatory or otherwise illegal. Its decision cannot be appealed.
The decision sets a new benchmark for the purview of European laws that govern the internet, giving European countries the power to apply takedown requests internationally. That foreshadows future disputes over Europe’s role in setting rules on the internet.
Mayor quits after fraud conviction
CAMDEN, N.J. — Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam resigned late Thursday after admitting to embezzling more than $87,000 meant to buy school supplies and fund activities for a youth basketball club he co-founded, becoming the latest in a string of the city’s elected leaders to face possible prison time.
Even as Gilliam, 49, was raising funds for Atlantic City Starz, he was spending donors’ money on luxury clothing, expensive meals and trips that had nothing to do with the underprivileged children the organization was supposed to serve, prosecutors said.
Earlier in the day, Gilliam traveled to Camden, where he pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in a hearing before U.S. District Judge Joseph Rodriguez. He now faces a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years.
32 paratroopers hurt in training exercise
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Military officials are investigating after 32 parachuting soldiers were injured — four badly enough to require hospitalization — when 87 jumpers were blown into trees during a night training exercise in Mississippi.
Injuries during training jumps are fairly common, but the scale of this accident is rare, Col. Christopher Landers, commander of the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, said during a brief news conference Thursday.
The soldiers were among 650 jumping in to open a 10-day training exercise at Camp Shelby, a 134,000-acre National Guard site that includes a joint forces training center for active and reserve troops.
Weinstein loses bid to move trial venue
NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein has lost a longshot bid to move his sexual assault trial out of New York City.
A state appellate panel rejected the request Thursday. It dismissed the former movie executive’s concerns that he wouldn’t get a fair trial in the world’s media capital.
The five-judge panel issued the decision after reading submissions from Weinstein’s lawyers and prosecutors. The panel didn’t give a reason for the decision.
Weinstein is due to stand trial in Manhattan in January on charges that he raped a woman in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on another woman in 2006.
