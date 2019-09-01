Ohio AG seeking to get priority in opioid suits
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Upcoming trials seen as test cases for forcing drugmakers to pay for social damage inflicted by the opioid epidemic should be delayed until Ohio’s own lawsuits against the drugmakers can be heard, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost argued in a lawsuit.
He said attempts to force drugmakers to pay should come in a single state action to allow equal distribution of money across Ohio. His lawsuit, filed Friday in federal appeals court in Cincinnati, came amid urgent negotiations over a potentially massive settlement between drugmakers and thousands of communities across the country.
The Ohio trials, involving claims brought by Cuyahoga and Summit counties in northeastern Ohio, are scheduled for October. They’re considered “bellwether” trials to test claims being brought against the drugmakers.
“The hardest-hit counties of Appalachia and the vast majority of the state are being asked to take a number and wait — and that wait could delay or prevent justice,” Yost said.
13 cardinals named; 2 are in Muslim nations
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is giving the Catholic Church 13 new cardinals, including two churchmen who have worked to help migrants and several others who toil in poor countries or nations where Christians are a minority.
Francis made the surprise announcement Sunday from his studio window overlooking St. Peter’s Square.
Several of his picks come from developing countries, like Cuba, Congo and Guatemala. Two are based in predominantly Muslim countries: Morocco and Indonesia.
Three of the 13 men are 80 or over and thus ineligible to vote in any conclave to elect a new pontiff.
American won’t bring Max jets back till Dec.
American Airlines says it is delaying the expected return date for its Boeing 737 Max jets.
The airline said Sunday that while it “remains confident” that software updates and retraining will mean recertification of the aircraft this year, it extended cancellations for Max flights through Dec. 3.
The airline said that means about 140 flights per day will be canceled through Dec. 3. Not all flights scheduled on the Max will be canceled, though. The airline says it will use other aircraft for some of the flights.
United Airlines delayed its Max return date through Dec. 19. Max jets have been grounded since March after two accidents that killed 346 people.
U.N. chief visits Congo city hit by Ebola virus
BENI, Congo — U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres visited Beni on Sunday, pledging solidarity as the region faces an Ebola outbreak that has killed nearly 2,000 people in a year and ongoing insecurity that has residents skeptical of outside help.
“I could not go to the DRC [Congo] without coming to meet the brave inhabitants of this beautiful territory,” he said. “There are major concerns about health. … We are fully on the side of the Congolese people to try to meet all these challenges.”
