At request of Chinese, U.S. delays tariff hike
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the United States has agreed to a two-week delay in a planned increase in tariffs on some Chinese imports.
Trump tweeted Wednesday that the delay is “a gesture of goodwill,” adding that Vice Premier Liu He requested it “due to the fact that the People’s Republic of China will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary ... on October 1st.” The tariff increase will be delayed until Oct. 15.
Trump has imposed or announced penalties on about $550 billion of Chinese products, or almost everything the United States buys from China.
Tariffs of 25% that were imposed previously on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods were due to rise to 30% on Oct. 1.
10 Democrats to meet for debate Thursday
HOUSTON — Despite the miles traveled, the money raised and the churn of policy papers, the Democratic primary season has been remarkably static for months, with Joe Biden leading in polls and Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders vying to be the progressive alternative. That stability is under threat on Thursday.
All of the top presidential candidates will share a debate stage, a setting that could make it harder to avoid skirmishes among the early front-runners.
The other seven candidates, meanwhile, are under growing pressure to prove they’re still in the race to take on President Donald Trump in November 2020.
The debate, hosted by ABC News and Univision, airs at 8 p.m. from Texas Southern University.
Trudeau launches re-election campaign
TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau launched his re-election campaign Wednesday, saying that Canadians need to decide whether they want to return to the “failed policies” of a conservative government that believed in cuts and austerity.
Trudeau kicked off his bid to remain in office ahead of an Oct. 21 vote after meeting the country’s governor general and dissolving Parliament.
“Canadians have an important choice to make,” Trudeau said. “Will we go back to the failed policies of the past or will we continue to move forward?”
Not since 1935 has a government that won a majority of seats in Parliament in its first term lost power in the next election.
5 stabbed in workplace attack in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A man ordered to leave a construction supply business after quarreling with co-workers returned minutes later and stabbed five employees Wednesday, seriously wounding one of them, authorities said.
Tallahassee police were still trying to determine what set off the suspect and prompted him to pull out a pocketknife and stab co-workers before fleeing on foot. They identified the suspect as Antwann Brown, 41, who was later arrested.
“It appeared that he actually sought out certain victims,” interim Police Chief Steven Outlaw said during a news conference.
