Eight killed in school attack in central China
HONG KONG — A man attacked an elementary school in central China on Monday, killing at least eight students and wounding two others, police said.
The attack occurred around 8 a.m. on the first day of the semester at the school in Chaoyangpo village of Enshi city in Hubei province, local police said.
But in a sign of the sensitivity of the situation, Enshi police removed a public statement they had posted online early Monday outlining basic details of the attack. Police said they had arrested a suspect, whom they identified only as a 40-year-old man surnamed Yu.
The government statement did not mention the method of attack or a possible motive. With firearms strictly regulated in the country, the attacks are often carried out with knives or hammers.
Judges tell lawmakers to redraw N.C. districts
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina judicial panel rejected state legislative district maps Tuesday, saying legislators took extreme advantage in drawing voting districts to help elect a maximum number of Republican lawmakers. The judges gave lawmakers two weeks to try again.
The panel of state trial judges unanimously ruled that courts can step in to decide when partisan advantage goes so far it diminishes democracy.
Their ruling came after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June in a separate case involving North Carolina’s congressional map that it’s not the job of federal courts to decide if boundaries are politically unfair — though state courts could consider whether gerrymandering stands up under state laws.
Ala. teen concedes he killed five in his family
ELKMONT, Ala. — A 14-year-old boy admitted to killing five members of his family, including his three younger siblings, Alabama authorities said Tuesday.
Limestone County sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Young said the teen called 911 about 11 p.m. Monday. He told arriving deputies that he heard gunshots upstairs while he was in the basement and ran out the door, but the teen later confessed to being the one who pulled the trigger, Young said.
“Upon being confronted with some of the inconsistencies, he did admit to shooting the five family members. All five were family members and all five lived in the residence,” Young said.
Manchin decides he’ll stay put in Senate seat
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Tuesday that he’s staying in the Senate and won’t run for governor, clearing the way for other Democrats to enter the race.
Manchin’s decision ends months of speculation on whether the 72-year-old moderate Democrat would return to his deep-red home state to challenge Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican who has closely allied himself with President Donald Trump.
In a statement, Manchin said he had to consider “where I could be the most effective for the Mountain State. Ultimately, I believe my role as U.S. senator allows me to position our state for success for the rest of this century.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.