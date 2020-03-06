Writing multiple and effective cover letters

A well-composed cover letter is a crucial part of the application process. A good cover letter tells the future employer who is applying and why they are the perfect fit for the job. It is written specifically for the job that is being applied for and should make the candidate shine.
Cover letters are expected by 56 percent of employers, and they're a nice bonus for others. Almost all job candidates submit their cover letter alongside their resume at the very first stage of the hiring process. When a cover letter is included employers may decide the candidate is a great fit when they otherwise may not have.
Writing multiple cover letters at once
In order to have multiple, customized cover letters, start with a basic letter that you can update later. Most letters have five fundamental parts:
Introduction. This will be different for every letter. Here is where you list the company's mailing address and the name of the addressee. By finding information from a organization's website and a LinkedIn search, addressing your cover letter to a specific individual should be no problem. This is the only aspect of the letter you’ll have to change every time.
Paragraph one will detail what makes you a great candidate for the specific organization you’re applying to. This is a great time to point out a recent challenge the company has faced and what you would bring to the table to make the organization stronger. Or, to keep things more uniform, a recent accomplishment of your own and then link it to how it can benefit the company.
Paragraph two tells the company why you're a great fit in general. Candidates can use this space to list their educational background and any recent experience in a way that is more tailored to their field or the job they're applying to.
Paragraph three flips the script, where you explain why this organization is a great fit for you. This is easy to keep uniform if all of these jobs are in the same field or business sector.
Conclusion - state that you are looking forward to speaking with the hiring team soon. Don't forget to sign the letter and look it over one more time to make sure everything is correct, and that it's going to the right place.
Once you have one cover letter written, everything else becomes a game of cutting and pasting your own words. Subbing out one adjective that was in a job description for one that was in the next or making little tweaks to your relevant job experience streamlines the whole process.
