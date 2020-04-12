Trash piling up
Dumps fill as residents start spring cleaning. Page A2
‘Bishop’s bishop’
Gerald O. Glenn dies of the coronavirus. Page A7
Unusual Easter
Churches empty, but some pastors hold drive-thru rites. Page A8
