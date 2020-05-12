Yes Balloon is the local nonprofit behind the fun, interactive improv experience “ComedySportz”, in Richmond since 1996. Our mission goes beyond the stage! We teach the basics of improv, including communication skills, self-confidence and so much more. From after-school programs and summer camps for kids, to programs for adults and specialty groups such as dementia caregivers, those on the autism spectrum, and the blind and vision impaired community, we enrich lives and foster lasting relationships within our community through collaboration, inspiration, gratitude and fun. Now offering interactive virtual shows every weekend that the whole family can enjoy!

804-266-9377

www.cszrichmond.com

