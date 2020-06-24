Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CHESTERFIELD AND SOUTH CENTRAL HENRICO COUNTIES...THE CITY OF RICHMOND...THE CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS...THE CITY OF HOPEWELL AND THE NORTHWESTERN CITY OF PETERSBURG... AT 520 PM EDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR BENSLEY TO CHESTERFIELD COURT HOUSE TO 8 MILES NORTHEAST OF MANNBORO. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 20 MPH. WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RICHMOND, PETERSBURG, HOPEWELL, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY, CHESTER, FORT LEE, BENSLEY, BELLWOOD, MATOACA, ETTRICK, CHESTERFIELD COURT HOUSE, JORDANS POINT, CHESTERFIELD, WINTERPOCK, RICHMOND HEIGHTS, POCAHONTAS STATE PARK, BEACH, MEADOWVILLE AND DREWRYS BLUFF. STRONG WIND GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. THESE WIND GUSTS ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS, SMALL OR WEAKENED TREES, AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE, AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. MOTORISTS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION IN THE VICINITY OF THESE STORMS. BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN WEATHER AND ROAD CONDITIONS. HEAVY RAIN COULD CAUSE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADS, AND POSSIBLE MINOR FLOODING OF DITCHES AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.