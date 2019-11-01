Finally something to be proud of in Washington. Yay Nationals!
Ellen Betzhold,
Richmond
I have no problem with extensive background checks for those purchasing a firearm as long as we do the same for voters.
Malcolm Underwood,
Stuarts Draft
If the recent political ads are right, our next elected officials will be made up of Socialists, liars, gun crazies, ultra-liberals, ultra-conservatives, doctors who don’t favor medical care and teachers who vote against education. God help the commonwealth.
Rick Court,
Chester
I just assumed a conversation between two foreign powers was private. Boy was I wrong.
William Wagoner,
Richmond
Daylight Savings Time is Sunday. Every year there is a debate if we should keep it or not. When will Congress end the debate? I’m for getting rid of DST.
Monica C. Leigh,
Petersburg
Warning! Warning! The city of Richmond was unable to complete a two-block renovation at the Farmer’s Market. It’s been well over two years, the project is out of money and merchants have left. Now Richmond leaders want city residents to trust them with a $1.5 billion project that involves all of downtown. Beware.
R. Wayne Baber,
Henrico
The political ads on TV remind me of an Arab proverb: “The dog barks. The caravan moves on.”
H. V. Traywick Jr.,
Richmond
Just finished reading the Articles of Impeachment of Andrew Johnson, which centered on his removal from office of Edwin Stanton as secretary of war. All but two or three centered on his abusive public language, etc. He was acquitted, and it’s easy to see why. The Republicans behind the impeachment didn’t like his language! Schiff, be aware.
Jon Palmer,
Williamsburg
If you guess that California is the leader in dealing with “climate change,” guess again. California is one of six states whose carbon dioxide emissions have increased since 2013. On the other hand, the U.S. since 2006 has been the world leader in reducing carbon emissions (7.7%) as a result of fracking and the conversion to natural gas from coal. The Asia-Pacific region contributes 45% of all carbon emissions. Environmentalists in the U.S. should be singing the praises of what we have accomplished, instead of trying to turn everything green, at the expense of our economic well-being. The rest of the world is probably “green” with envy.
Brian Glass,
Glen Allen
