...AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS EVENING...
AREAS OF FOG WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA OVER THE
NEXT FEW HOURS. VISIBILITIES WILL VARY ACROSS SHORT DISTANCES, WITH
SOME LOCATIONS FALLING TO A HALF MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. MOTORISTS
SHOULD BE ALERT FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY. DRIVE AT
REDUCED SPEEDS AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS ONLY.
