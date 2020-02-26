Enter to win the ‘Time to Run’ smart watch giveaway
The Richmond Times-Dispatch is giving away a GPS-enabled smart watch that can help you monitor your health, track your workouts and achieve your fitness goals.
Enter once per day until 5:00 p.m., Monday, April 6
Enter today at Richmond.com/Contests
SPORTS PLUS
Subscribe for unlimited sports coverage on Richmond.com
Our latest digital subscription package is ready for our dedicated sports fans. Sports Plus is your access pass to unlimited sports coverage on Richmond.com. Sports Plus is just $6.99 monthly or purchase 12 months of Sports Plus access for $59.99 and save $17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.