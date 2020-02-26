STRONG VOICES

Celebrating the Power and Stories of Richmond Women

To celebrate Women's History Month, join us for a luncheon program featuring Melissa Chase, Faith Flippo, Anne Lynam Goddard, Anne Holton, Adele Johnson, Enjoli Moon, Sister Vicky Segura, Vilma Seymour and Lynn White.

You’ll hear their stories in their own "Strong Voices" – personal reflections, tales of perseverance, sources of inspiration, and how they are extending the path for the next generation of women.

Monday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Omni Richmond Hotel, Richmond

Tickets and more information at Richmond.com/Strong-Voices

Check out the RTD Weather Desk to see what’s in store for the Richmond area and John’s take on what the forecast means.

His regular column goes beyond the highs and lows to make sense of why our weather changes – and how it affects us. In addition, AccuWeather provides daily forecast updates for destinations across Virginia, the region, the nation and the world, plus a detailed almanac, tide charts and interesting sights in the night sky. So whether you want an easy explanation of what’s on the weather horizon or a detailed look at all the numbers, we’ve got you covered.

Follow John Boyer’s videos and updates at Richmond.com/Weather

