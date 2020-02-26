RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH BOOK CLUB
New York Times bestselling author Adriana Trigiani joins the Richmond Times-Dispatch to discuss her latest novel, “Tony’s Wife” and her popular cookbook, “Cooking With My Sisters”
Wednesday, March 4
Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road, Glen Allen
Presentation: 6-7 p.m.
Book signing: 7-8 p.m.
Ticket cost:
General admission: $50, includes “Tony’s Wife” or $65 with both books included
To purchase tickets, visit Richmond.com/Trigiani
For questions, call 804.649.6138
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
New York Times bestselling author Adriana Trigiani is a Virginia native who has written 18 books. Her fiction and nonfiction titles have been published in 38 countries. She also is an award-winning playwright, television writer and producer, and filmmaker.
WE'RE ALL PART OF GREATER RICHMOND HISTORY
Due to the overwhelming popularity of our two previous pictorial history books, the Richmond Times-Dispatch is proud to announce its partnership with Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Union University, The Valentine and our readers on the newest addition to our "Richmond Memories" series, "Richmond Memories III: Hidden Treasures from the 1800s through Today."
For more information and to purchase, please visit Richmond.com/Memories3
