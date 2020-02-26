RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH BOOK CLUB

New York Times bestselling author Adriana Trigiani joins the Richmond Times-Dispatch to discuss her latest novel, “Tony’s Wife” and her popular cookbook, “Cooking With My Sisters”

Wednesday, March 4

Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road, Glen Allen

Presentation: 6-7 p.m.

Book signing: 7-8 p.m.

Ticket cost:

General admission: $50, includes “Tony’s Wife” or $65 with both books included

To purchase tickets, visit Richmond.com/Trigiani

For questions, call 804.649.6138

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

New York Times bestselling author Adriana Trigiani is a Virginia native who has written 18 books. Her fiction and nonfiction titles have been published in 38 countries. She also is an award-winning playwright, television writer and producer, and filmmaker.

