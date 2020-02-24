Tony's Wife cover

New York Times bestselling author Adriana Trigiani will be the featured speaker at the next event in the RTD Book Club series.

Trigiani, a Virginia native who has written 18 books, will host a book talk and signing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road in Henrico County.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available and include a meet-and-greet with Trigiani before the book talk, as well as drinks and hors d’oeuvres. The VIP session begins at 4:30 p.m.

VIP tickets are $75 and include a hardback copy of Trigiani’s most recent novel, “Tony’s Wife.” In addition, her popular cookbook, “Cooking With My Sisters,” can be added to the VIP admission for a total price of $90.

General admission tickets are $50 and also include a copy of “Tony’s Wife.” The cookbook can be added for a total general admission price of $65. Tickets are available at Richmond.com/Trigiani.

Trigiani will be available to sign books after the event.

Trigiani’s fiction and nonfiction titles have been published in 38 countries. She also is an award-winning playwright, television writer and producer, and filmmaker. Trigiani wrote and directed the film version of her debut novel, “Big Stone Gap,” which was shot in her hometown. Her screen adaptation of “Very Valentine” debuted on Lifetime television in June.

Trigiani also is the co-founder of the Origin Project, an in-school writing program that serves more than 1,500 students in Appalachia.

