The top floor of One James Center in downtown Richmond finally has a tenant.
HCA Healthcare, one of the region’s largest private employers, took over the building’s entire 21st floor.
The giant hospital operator relocated its Capital Division operations there from space in the Boulders office park in Chesterfield County.
HCA Healthcare’s Capital Division oversees operations of 18 hospitals — soon to be 19 — in Virginia, New Hampshire, Kentucky and Indiana. The division oversees 14 hospitals in Virginia, including Chippenham, Johnston-Willis, Henrico Doctors’, Parham Doctors’ and Retreat Doctors’ hospitals and John Randolph Medical Center in the Richmond region.
About 60 to 65 people work in the new offices.
The 21st floor had been vacant since mid-2015 when the Bull & Bear Club, a private membership club that had operated in downtown Richmond for nearly 50 years, closed.
“We are excited about the vibrancy of the city, to be part of it, to be in the heart of it and to be in the special place here that was the Bull & Bear Club,” said Tim McManus, who has been CEO of HCA Healthcare Capital Division since August 2016.
“Another major reason to move downtown was to be closer to the statehouse,” he said, adding the new offices put him and other HCA officials in closer proximity to discuss issues with state lawmakers and government officials.
The company’s division had been in the Boulders office park since the spring 2000. “It was a nice building but it was not in the heart of the action,” he said.
Besides having commanding views of the city from the top floor of One James Center, McManus said the new digs make an importation statement about the company’s presence and commitment in the region and in Virginia.
“We are bullish about being here in Virginia,” he said.
Besides, an HCA Healthcare sign will go up on the west side of the top of One James Center. It was slated to be installed Saturday and be turned on Sunday.
“It will be hard to miss,” McManus said about the sign. “Being downtown and having our sign [on the top of the building] will be an incredible experience for all of us.”
Having a strong presence in the heart of downtown also allows HCA to attract top employees and consolidate the division’s operations, he said.
The lease at One James Center, at 901 E. Cary. St., is for seven years, with HCA’s option to renew for two additional three-year terms.
The company’s lease at Boulders VIII building, at 7300 Beaufont Springs Drive, was coming due in the next year, he said.
Other units of HCA are in the same building in the Boulders complex or across the street and needed the space to expand their operations. For instance, part of the division’s former space will be used for a regional training center.
HCA looked at potential spaces in four buildings to move its Capital Division.
“This one, by far, made the most sense. It was completely bare. There were no walls, just windows,” he said. “It is rare to have a space to design from scratch.”
The company’s division is making significant capital investments in the hospitals and other operations in the four-state region. For instance, it made $217.25 million in capital investments for the division last year.
“We need a bigger place to be able to plan that out,” he said.
The James Center has been undergoing a renovation and transformation since Riverstone Properties bought the three-building complex off East Cary Street in January 2017. Riverstone Properties is the real estate arm of Richmond businessman William H. Goodwin Jr.’s Riverstone Group.
Gelati Celesti to open shop in Chesterfield
Gelati Celesti will be scooping up its brand of ice cream in a location in Chesterfield County.
The locally owned chain plans to open a shop in the new Swift Creek Place shopping center at 13487 Hull Street Road, about 2 miles west of state Route 288.
The new location is slated to open in April.
This makes the seventh location overall for Gelati Celesti — and its sixth in the Richmond region. The company opened a shop in the Hilltop West Shopping Center in Virginia Beach last year.
Gelati Celesti was founded in 1984 by Peter Edmonds and his father, John. Steve and Kim Rosser bought the business in 2010 and have expanded it since then.
It has Richmond-area locations at Gold’s Gym Plaza in Henrico, Stony Point Shopping Center on Huguenot Road, The Corner at Short Pump across from Short Pump Town Center, at 1400 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard at the corner of Norfolk Street in Scott’s Addition, and at 5808 Grove Ave. near Libbie Avenue.
Shamin buys Hyatt Place in Innsbrook
The Richmond region’s largest hotel operator bought another local hotel property.
Shamin Hotels acquired Hyatt Place Richmond Innsbrook at 4100 Cox Road in the Innsbrook Corporate Center in western Henrico County.
The hotel brings the company’s local ownership portfolio to 38 properties in the region. Shamin now operates 61 hotels in six states.
The 124-room hotel is the third Hyatt-branded property that Shamin owns.
Last month, Shamin acquired the 120-room Hyatt Place Richmond Chester off state Route 10 near Interstate 295 in Chesterfield County.
It also reopened a 160-room hotel at 5501 Eubank Road in eastern Henrico in mid-December as the Sheraton Richmond Airport Hotel after undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation for the past two years.
Shamin has other area hotel properties under development, including a Hampton Inn & Suites hotel on West Broad Street just west of the GreenGate mixed-use development; a Home2 Suites by Hilton extended-stay hotel in the Towne Center West development just west of Short Pump Town Center; and a Moxy hotel at Fifth and Franklin streets in downtown Richmond.
