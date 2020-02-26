Regan Kain from Midlothian is looking at her first year of trying to coordinate summer camp for both of her kids, ages 5 and 8.
Before now, she’s always used her day care, which turned into a summer camp for the summer months, with field trips and outdoor excursions to the pool. But now that her kids are out of day care, she wants to find a good summer camp for them.
“I’m stressing out about it — trying to find something that is reasonable and full days. It’s really hard,” she said.
So far, she’s registered for the YMCA’s Camp Thunderbird and another YMCA camp in Midlothian. She wanted to register her kids at the Science Museum of Virginia’s summer camps, but those have filled up already for her kids’ age groups.
She also signed up both kids for a week at VCU Arts, but is concerned that her son doesn’t really want to go.
“It is really hard with multiple kids and being a working mom; I can’t do multiple drop-offs,” she said.
She estimates that she will spend roughly $6,000 on summer camp this year. She is hoping that her tax-deductible dependent savings plan through work will help cover the costs, but it’s capped at $5,000.
Jennie Barrett Shaw, a Realtor in Westover Hills, has spent years shuffling her kids from summer camp to summer camp. They did Camp Hilbert at the Weinstein JCC for years, which was also their day care during the school year, summer camp at Sabot at Stony Point, cooking camps, performing arts camp at SPARC and others.
Now at ages 9 and 11, her kids prefer a mix of summer camps and having a babysitter who will drive them to the pool. “Getting a babysitter is a lot more affordable than summer camp,” she said. “Summers aren’t like they used to be where you could just walk to the pool or play with the neighborhood kids. Now, you need someone to drive them to the pool. And there’s no one to play with because most of their friends are in summer camp, too.”
Her kids pick three weeks of summer camp wherever they want. Their favorite is Riverside Outfitters, which offers river excursions, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding and tree swings. It’s so popular that it often fills up in December. But at $425 per week, it’s not cheap.
“It adds up really fast,” Shaw said, “especially with two kids.”
While Shaw is a Realtor and her husband is a surgeon, they still rely on family to help out with the kids. Her parents take the kids for a week every summer, whether it’s at their home or on their own vacations. Last year, her parents took the kids to New Jersey.
“My ideal summer is that I’d be home with the kids,” said Kelly Gerow, an administrator at SunTrust now Truist. But due to financial responsibilities, that’s not an option. Her husband teaches at William & Mary and spends his summers watching the kids.
To liven up the summer, she’s budgeted up to three weeks of summer camp for her kids, ages 4 and 9.
“It’s hard to justify anything over $250 per week,” Gerow said. This year, her daughter, 9, wants to try SPARC and a Girl Scout overnight camp.
“I want to find something interesting and of good value that piques their interest,” Gerow said. “Asking other parents what they’re doing for the summer or for recommendations is best.”
Private summer camps aren’t the only option.
Dejuana Ponton-Artis has been sending her three kids to the city of Richmond’s Parks & Recreation summer camp for years. Now called the “Great Summer Escape,” it costs a flat fee of $300 for a full nine weeks.
The summer camps are run out of the city’s 10-plus community centers, like the Randolph community center at 1415 Grayland Ave.
Summer camp activities include swimming, sports, arts and crafts and field trips to places such as Kings Dominion or a Flying Squirrels game.
“I learned about the program from a family friend,” Ponton-Artis said. “My kids loved it. I liked the variety of activities.”
Last summer, over 1,000 kids were enrolled in the city’s summer camp program. Registration for this year’s program opens March 2 for city residents and March 16 for non-city residents.
