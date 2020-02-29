Mama J's Kitchen

Mama J’s in Jackson Ward is one of the restaurants that will be featured during RTD’s Taste of Richmond on May 3.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/times-dispatch

Savor dishes from some of the Richmond region’s top-rated restaurants at the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s upcoming Taste of Richmond event.

The list includes Mama J’s, The Mantu, Dover Hall, the Salty Pig, Hobnob, La Vita E’ Bella Ristorante Italiano, Fall Line Kitchen & Bar, Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon, Texas de Brazil and many more.

Taste of Richmond will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 3, in the grand ballroom of the Hilton Short Pump, 12042 W. Broad St. There is ample free parking at our new venue.

Your All-Access Tasting Pass gets you unlimited samples of dozens of restaurants’ most popular dishes, like watermelon and mint salad with shrimp and feta, lamb meatballs, arancini, and flank steak with horseradish mashed potatoes. Your ticket includes two drink selections for beer or wine.

Vendors selling food, clothing and more will also be at the event.

Now in its fifth year, Taste of Richmond is an indoor food festival organized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch that features dozens of Richmond’s diverse and celebrated restaurants. The event previously has been held in downtown Richmond; this spring, it moves to Short Pump.

Tickets, normally $75, are on sale now. For a limited time, however, get $10 off by entering code “TASTE10” when purchasing tickets at Richmond.com/taste.

A handful of spaces remain available for restaurants interested in participating in this unique regional food event. Restaurants can register at Richmond.com/taste-restaurant.

If you’re a vendor interested in selling products at Taste of Richmond, register at Richmond.com/taste-vendor.

