ROAD TO THE PLAYOFFS

The first 26 races of the season

WHAT WILL HAPPEN

The jumbled schedule will have little impact, but some drivers will struggle to get used to new crew chiefs. Changes in the short-track aero package will accentuate drivers’ skill and Matt DiBenedetto is going to like that. He’ll win for the Wood Brothers team to make the playoffs. Also eligible for the championship: Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, rookie Christopher Bell and swan-song Jimmie Johnson.

ROUND OF 16

Darlington, Richmond and Bristol

ELIMINATED

Christopher Bell, Jimmie Johnson, Aric Almirola, Erik Jones

WHAT WILL HAPPEN

This is a great round for skilled drivers. Hamlin, who can be great at Darlington and Richmond, will win one, maybe both of those races. DiBenedetto will be a real threat at Bristol. Bell’s inexperience will end his championship run. Jones, Johnson and Almirola will come up short.

ROUND OF 12

Las Vegas, Talladega and Charlotte Roval

ELIMINATED

Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney

WHAT WILL HAPPEN

At least one of the eliminations will be the result of a Talladega “big one” — a crash that sweeps up cars like so many dust bunnies. Elliott will save his championship hopes with a win on the Charlotte Roval. Kyle Busch and Hamlin will continue to look like the drivers to beat.

ROUND OF 8

Kansas, Texas and Martinsville

ELIMINATED

Matt DiBenedetto, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott

WHAT WILL HAPPEN

Don’t you love it that the Martinsville half-mile, the track that evokes NASCAR’s beginnings and puts a premium on a driver’s car control, is where the Cup Series final four will be locked in? Hamlin will use a great finish there to get to the title race.

CHAMPIONSHIP RACE

Phoenix Raceway

FINAL FOUR

1. Denny Hamlin, 2. Kevin Harvick, 3. Kyle Busch, 4. Kyle Larson

WHAT WILL HAPPEN

Harvick frequently has been untouchable at Phoenix. At other times, the quirky 1-mile oval has been Hamlin’s personal playground. This year, Hamlin will avoid having a crewman cover his grill with a piece of tape the size of Nebraska (see last year’s finale at Homestead), and he will finally claim his first Cup championship.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started