ROAD TO THE PLAYOFFS
The first 26 races of the season
WHAT WILL HAPPEN
The jumbled schedule will have little impact, but some drivers will struggle to get used to new crew chiefs. Changes in the short-track aero package will accentuate drivers’ skill and Matt DiBenedetto is going to like that. He’ll win for the Wood Brothers team to make the playoffs. Also eligible for the championship: Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, rookie Christopher Bell and swan-song Jimmie Johnson.
ROUND OF 16
Darlington, Richmond and Bristol
ELIMINATED
Christopher Bell, Jimmie Johnson, Aric Almirola, Erik Jones
WHAT WILL HAPPEN
This is a great round for skilled drivers. Hamlin, who can be great at Darlington and Richmond, will win one, maybe both of those races. DiBenedetto will be a real threat at Bristol. Bell’s inexperience will end his championship run. Jones, Johnson and Almirola will come up short.
ROUND OF 12
Las Vegas, Talladega and Charlotte Roval
ELIMINATED
Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney
WHAT WILL HAPPEN
At least one of the eliminations will be the result of a Talladega “big one” — a crash that sweeps up cars like so many dust bunnies. Elliott will save his championship hopes with a win on the Charlotte Roval. Kyle Busch and Hamlin will continue to look like the drivers to beat.
ROUND OF 8
Kansas, Texas and Martinsville
ELIMINATED
Matt DiBenedetto, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott
WHAT WILL HAPPEN
Don’t you love it that the Martinsville half-mile, the track that evokes NASCAR’s beginnings and puts a premium on a driver’s car control, is where the Cup Series final four will be locked in? Hamlin will use a great finish there to get to the title race.
CHAMPIONSHIP RACE
Phoenix Raceway
FINAL FOUR
1. Denny Hamlin, 2. Kevin Harvick, 3. Kyle Busch, 4. Kyle Larson
WHAT WILL HAPPEN
Harvick frequently has been untouchable at Phoenix. At other times, the quirky 1-mile oval has been Hamlin’s personal playground. This year, Hamlin will avoid having a crewman cover his grill with a piece of tape the size of Nebraska (see last year’s finale at Homestead), and he will finally claim his first Cup championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.