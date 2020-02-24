Safety group to meet in La. float deaths
NEW ORLEANS — A new group focused on Mardi Gras-season parade safety will begin work late this week or early next week, New Orleans’ police chief said Monday in discussing the city’s response to the recent deaths of two people in float-related accidents.
Suggestions from family members of the victims and others, such as setting up barricades along the entire length of the parade routes rather than only at major intersections, and mounting accordion barriers between sections of tandem floats, will be discussed, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.
A review of Associated Press archives indicates that at least 25 people have died in float-related accidents since 2000: four in New Orleans; one in Carencro, La.; and 20 in other states.
5 visitors to famed bus rescued in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Italian man suffering from frostbite and four other tourists were rescued in the Alaska wilderness after visiting an abandoned bus that’s become a lure for adventurers since it was featured in the “Into the Wild” book and movie.
Alaska state troopers said the five people were rescued Saturday from a camp they set up after visiting the dilapidated bus on the Stampede Trail near the interior town of Healy.
The rescue was the latest episode involving the bus, first made famous by Jon Krakauer’s book published in 1996 and then by Sean Penn’s 2007 film of the same name. Both fueled a mystique about a young idealist, Christopher McCandless, who died from starvation in the bus. Over the years, some hikers have been rescued and others have died while trying to retrace McCandless’ last steps.
Oregon climate bill spurs GOP walkout
SALEM, Ore. — Republican lawmakers on Monday boycotted the Oregon Legislature, denying Democrats a quorum in an attempt to doom a climate change bill.
Senate Majority Leader Ginny Burdick, a Democrat from Portland, accused Republican senators of “a dereliction of duty.”
“These Oregon Senate Republicans are denying their constituents the representation they deserve and shutting down our democratic institution,” Burdick said.
A legislative panel approved the climate bill earlier Monday after it rejected a proposed GOP amendment to put the issue on the ballot in November. Last year Republicans, who are in the minority in the Senate and House in Oregon, walked out to kill environmental legislation.
Activists with rifles stir fears in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Some Nebraska lawmakers expressed shock and outrage Monday that gun owners were allowed to bring loaded, semi-automatic rifles into the state Capitol to protest bills that would have imposed new restrictions on gun ownership.
Some lawmakers said they viewed the demonstration as an intimidation tactic during a contentious legislative hearing Friday afternoon that drew an estimated 400 protesters. A few of those protesters displayed their guns in the hallways and in a public hearing rooms.
“I was intimidated. I was scared,” said Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, of Omaha, a Democrat who sponsored a bill to prohibit people with domestic violence convictions from buying guns. Cavanaugh said the Legislature’s current rules are “egregiously inadequate” to protect lawmakers and the public.
Last month, Virginia lawmakers banned guns at the state Capitol despite protests from Republicans who argued that guns protect safety.
Regular quakes confirmed on red planet
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s newest Mars lander has confirmed that quakes and even aftershocks are regularly jolting the red planet.
Scientists reported Monday that the seismometer from the InSight spacecraft has detected scores of marsquakes.
A series of research papers focus on the 174 marsquakes noted through last September. Twenty-four were relatively strong — magnitude 3 to 4 — and apparently stemmed from distant underground triggers. The rest were smaller, with uncertain magnitude and origin. Even the stronger quakes would not have posed a hazard to anybody on the planet’s surface, researchers said in a news conference.
The basic cause of Martian quakes is the cooling of the planet, which makes it contract, fracturing its brittle outer layers, Bruce Banerdt of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory said.
