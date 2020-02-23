The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
System and method for detecting and localizing non-technical losses in an electrical power distribution grid; (U.S. Patent 10,564,196); Dominion Energy Technologies Inc. of Richmond; Astrolink International LLC of Bethesda, Md.: A system and method for detecting theft of power in an electrical distribution grid.
Preparation and use of aminoalkylphosphonic acid dialkyl ester compounds in a lubricant for antiwear, friction reduction, and/or micropitting prevention; (U.S. Patent 10,563,146); Bevin W. Parks-Lee and Jeffrey J. Soden of Midlothian and others; Afton Chemical Corp. of Richmond: In accordance with the disclosure, one aspect of the present application is directed to a lubricant additive composition. The lubricant additive composition includes a component or mixture of components selected from (a) an aminoalkylphosphonic acid dialkyl ester; (b) a cyclized product of an aminoalkylphosphonic acid dialkyl ester; and a mixture of (a) and (b). Preparation and use of the additive composition in a lubricant for antiwear and/or friction reduction are also disclosed.
Apparatus for filling cartridges of e-vapor devices; (U.S. Patent 10,562,748); Travis Martin Garthaffner and Jeremy Jay Straight of Midlothian; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: An apparatus for the automated filling of cartridges of e-vapor devices may include a filling drum configured to receive at least one cartridge of an e-vapor device. The apparatus may additionally include a needle assembly including at least one hypodermic needle. The needle assembly is configured to transition between a lowered state and a raised state. The lowered state is where the hypodermic needle is moved down into the cartridge, while the raised state is where the hypodermic needle is lifted up and away from the cartridge.
