Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty Monday to restored charges that accuse him of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself last year in Chicago and falsely reporting to police that the phony attack was real.
His lawyer, Tina Glandian, entered the not guilty pleas on his behalf to six counts of felony disorderly conduct. She also told Judge James B. Linn that she has asked the Illinois Supreme Court to halt the case.
Smollett, 37, pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of the charge in the same courthouse last year, just weeks before the office of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx abruptly announced it was dismissing the case. His attorneys have filed a motion arguing that the refiling of charges violated protections against being charged twice for the same crime, known as double jeopardy. Prosecutors have said that does not apply because Smollett was not prosecuted last year.
Linn set a $20,000 personal bond, which means Smollett does not have to pay any of it. He was not taken into custody. His next court date is March 18.
Jane Goodall’s next book, “The Book of Hope,” will be a tribute to her enduring optimism. Celadon Books says it will be published in fall 2021.
The project is a collaboration with Doug Abrams, author of the best-selling “The Book of Joy,” and comes 60 years after the primatologist began her pioneering research of chimpanzees in Africa.
Her previous books include “My Friends the Chimpanzees,” “In the Shadow of Man” and “The Ten Trusts: What We Must Do To Care for the Animals We Love.”
Barbara “B.” Smith, 70, a black model who went on to open restaurants, launch a home products line and write cookbooks, died Saturday at her Long Island home after battling early-onset Alzheimer’s.
Smith and her husband, Dan Gasby, raised awareness of the disease, and particularly its impacts on African Americans, after her diagnosis in 2013.
