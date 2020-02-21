Here’s the best way to see what a close call Thursday’s snowstorm was for Richmond: from space.
NASA’s Earth-observing satellite called Terra sent back this stunning view of a partially snow-covered commonwealth on Friday morning.
Though Richmond saw totals of about a half-inch, that thin dusting started to dwindle shortly after sunrise and wasn’t enough to pop out from the brown landscape. The thicker blanket of 2 to 5 inches of snow that fell from central North Carolina to Virginia’s Tidewater region was stenciled by the rivers, reservoirs and coastline.
Some clouds arranged in northeast-to-southwest streaks above the snow, parallel to the cold wind that blew into the region on Friday. The clouds of the departing system still obscured Cape Hatteras.
To the west, some ribbons of mountaintop snowfall were also visible between Roanoke and Asheville, N.C.
The edge of the visible snowpack ran roughly from Martinsville to Blackstone to Chester to Lancaster, which corresponds to areas that got about 1 inch or more.
According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, the state’s highest snowfall — up to 5 inches — fell around Franklin, Suffolk and Southampton County.
Visit NASA’s Worldview website to explore two decades’ worth of interactive global imagery from three satellites: https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov
