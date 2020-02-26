It’s the first week of March, and, yes, it’s that time again, for moms and dads across the city to sign up for summer camp!
Why am I writing about summer camp now? In the middle of winter? Because they fill up fast, starting now.
In fact, we’re running a little late, to be honest. February is when most parents start planning summer camp.
I know, it’s nuts. Welcome to parenting in Richmond.
When I first had kids, I was blissfully ignorant. Or perpetually in denial. Take your pick.
I kept thinking somehow, before the summer came, I would win the lottery, quit my job and spend the whole summer with my kids at the pool, like when I was a kid and my mom was a high school English teacher. But alas, I married an English teacher and that was not my fate.
When my two boys were little, I worked 30 hours a week, which meant I could work from home on Tuesdays, go in late on Thursdays, and on Fridays I got the whole day off with my little children. It was so wonderful I couldn’t stand it. I lived for Fridays. We’d spend the whole day at the pool, floating around, picking up Chick-fil-A for lunch.
But then my younger son started kindergarten, we bought a new house and I went back to work full time. We needed the money. Summer got more difficult.
I tried everything. There were so many options. And everything filled up so fast.
I tried art camp, museum camp, sports camp, swim camp, parks and recreation camp.
I was running here, there and everywhere. Picking kids up, dropping them off. Many of the summer camps stopped at 3 p.m. with no after-care options. Others stopped at noon. Every summer, at some point or another, I’d find myself crying in the bathroom at work.
For a while, I sent the kids to camp at their day care, but then they complained bitterly, because their friends weren’t there or were at weekly summer camps or someplace fabulous with waterslides or tie-dye or endless ice cream. I felt like the worst mom on the planet.
The median price range for popular private summer camp hovers around $310 to $350 per week. Those are camps in the Richmond-area, such as SPARC, Camp Hilbert at Weinstein JCC or at athletic clubs like ACAC.
All my friends said Passages Adventure Camp was the best. Kids get to climb, zip-line, and kayak the James River. It sounds like heaven. But at $695 for a week, it just isn’t financially feasible. Ever, for us.
For most public school kids, there are 12 weeks of summer.
If a parent spends on average roughly $350 per week on summer camp, that will cost $4,200 for one child. If you have two kids, that will cost $8,400.
On my salary? Hehe.
It just can’t happen.
After years of trial and error — my kids are now ages 8 and 12 — I learned what basically works for us financially and logistically, in terms of pick up and drop off.
My husband used to work in the summer to make extra cash. Now he stays home with the kids for four to five weeks. He takes them to swim team practice and swim meets. That’s almost half the summer.
On the sixth week, we go on a family vacation.
When we return, my husband goes back to work and the kids go to day care or summer camp.
I try to strike a balance. I do a few weeks at the base rate, or the most affordable option, which is day care for $150 per week. Then I pick a few $200 to $300 camps as a treat for my kids.
Last year, we spent $2,290 on summer camp for two kids. To pay for it, we dip into our savings, put it on credit cards or somehow pay it off throughout the year.
This year is going to be especially tricky with most public schools not starting until Sept. 8.
That means I will need to figure out some kind of coverage for the first week of September, when most camps have wrapped up their season.
Many of the sports camps — like at MAC and ACAC — are taking bookings for that first week of September, as of this writing. Run, don’t walk, to get your kid registered.
Other families, I hear, are booking that week as a family vacation at the beach.
Now that my elder son is 12, my friends say he can stay home alone. So that’s an option, too. But it feels really weird.
Right now, I’m in the throes of planning summer camp. I’ve got one week planned, five more weeks to go. I have a pretty good idea of what we’re going to do.
Here’s the other thing I learned:
You win some; you lose some.
Camps I thought would be great and that cost a crazy amount of money weren’t so great. Grandma Camp — when my younger son spent a week with my mom running errands and going to her apartment-complex pool — turned out to be a surprise hit and didn’t cost me a nickel.
You never know. You try your best, pick up your crying child (and sometimes yourself) and carry on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.