Tony's Wife cover

VIP tickets are $75 and include a hardback copy of Trigiani’s most recent novel, “Tony’s Wife.”

There are just a few days left to buy tickets to the next RTD Book Club event featuring New York Times bestselling author Adriana Trigiani.

Trigiani, a Virginia native who has written 18 books, will host a book talk and signing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road in Henrico County.

VIP tickets are sold out.

General admission tickets are $50 and include a copy of Trigiani’s most recent novel, “Tony’s Wife.” Her cookbook, “Cooking with My Sisters,” can be added for a total general admission price of $65. Tickets are available at Richmond.com/Trigiani.

Trigiani will be available to sign books after the event.

Trigiani’s fiction and nonfiction titles have been published in 38 countries. She also is an award-winning playwright, television writer and producer, and filmmaker. Trigiani wrote and directed the film version of her debut novel, “Big Stone Gap,” which was shot in her hometown. Her screen adaptation of “Very Valentine” debuted on Lifetime television in June.

Trigiani also is the co-founder of the Origin Project, an in-school writing program that serves more than 1,500 students in Appalachia.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started