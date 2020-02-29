There are just a few days left to buy tickets to the next RTD Book Club event featuring New York Times bestselling author Adriana Trigiani.
Trigiani, a Virginia native who has written 18 books, will host a book talk and signing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road in Henrico County.
VIP tickets are sold out.
General admission tickets are $50 and include a copy of Trigiani’s most recent novel, “Tony’s Wife.” Her cookbook, “Cooking with My Sisters,” can be added for a total general admission price of $65. Tickets are available at Richmond.com/Trigiani.
Trigiani will be available to sign books after the event.
Trigiani’s fiction and nonfiction titles have been published in 38 countries. She also is an award-winning playwright, television writer and producer, and filmmaker. Trigiani wrote and directed the film version of her debut novel, “Big Stone Gap,” which was shot in her hometown. Her screen adaptation of “Very Valentine” debuted on Lifetime television in June.
Trigiani also is the co-founder of the Origin Project, an in-school writing program that serves more than 1,500 students in Appalachia.
