At least 50 Nigerian soldiers killed in fighting Boko Haram
MAIDGURI, Nigeria — Boko Haram extremists killed at least 50 soldiers during an ambush in northern Yobe state, one of the deadliest recent attacks on troops in Nigeria, military sources said.
The ambush happened as the army tried to launch an offensive against the Boko Haram militants, according to a military official with knowledge of the operation that started over the weekend. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media about the matter.
The soldiers initially were able to fight back and escape, the official said. They launched another offensive a day or so later and were then attacked from the rear near the village of Goneri, he said.
Massage therapist is under suspicion at Kan. university
WICHITA, Kan. — A massage therapist charged with a sex crime involving a girl also engaged in inappropriate behavior toward at least six female athletes at the University of Kansas, including unwanted touching during massages, school officials alleged Tuesday.
Chancellor Doug Girard and athletic director Jeff Long said in a joint statement that investigators also found an athletic trainer was aware of at least some of the alleged incidents involving Shawn P. O’Brien but failed to appropriately report the conduct.
O’Brien provided free massages on campus to the general student population through the university’s Alumni Association’s finals dinner beginning in 2011 and as recently as last fall, the university said.
Myanmar designates rebels as a terrorist organization
YANGON, Myanmar — Myanmar has officially designated an armed ethnic rebel group known as the Arakan Army a terrorist organization.
The declaration, published in official notices in Tuesday’s newspapers, came after more than a year of bitter fighting between government forces and the guerrilla group, which represents the Buddhist Rakhine inhabitants of Rakhine state in western Myanmar.
It is one of more than a dozen ethnic minorities in Myanmar seeking autonomy.
The notice says the Arakan Army and an affiliated organization, the United League of Arakan, “have caused serious losses of public security, lives and property, important infrastructures of the public and private sector, state-owned buildings, vehicles, equipment and materials.”
More than 60 die in human smuggling in Mozambique
MAPUTO, Mozambique — More than 60 undocumented migrants believed to be Ethiopians have been found dead in a truck in Mozambique’s northwestern Tete province.
The truck entered Mozambique from Malawi and was stopped early Tuesday at a checkpoint in Moatize, near the Zambezi River, according to Zitamar News.
When authorities heard bashing noises coming from inside the truck, they ordered the driver to open it and they found 14 survivors inside as well as the bodies. The deceased suffocated, according to officials.
The Mozambican driver later admitted he had been hired to smuggle the migrants from Malawi to Mozambique.
The survivors will be screened for the coronavirus and quarantined, health officials told Zitamar.
Polish court convicts three in Ukrainian arson incident
WARSAW, Poland — A court in southern Poland has convicted three Polish men of terrorism charges related to the torching of a Hungarian center in Ukraine in early 2018.
The court in Krakow sentenced two of the men to prison terms and one to supervised release and community service.
Ukrainian officials have suggested Russian links to the two attacks in February 2018. Ukraine’s then-foreign minister, Pavlo Klimkin, said at the time that the attacks on the Hungarian center in Ukraine’s western Transcarpathia region, where over 100,000 ethnic Hungarians reside, were attempts to destabilize the country.
More than 14,000 people have been killed in fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists.
