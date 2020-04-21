Miss. tornado confirmed as unusually powerful storm
A deadly EF4 tornado struck southeast Mississippi on Sunday. That’s the third in a week.
The National Weather Service has confirmed that Sunday night’s tornado in Marion, Lamar and Forrest counties was a violent EF4 twister, with maximum winds of 170 mph. It was also unusually expansive, measuring 1¼ miles in diameter.
Remarkably, this was the third mile-wide killer EF4 tornado to strike within a 13-mile radius of some Mississippi dwellings in just one week, battering an area that can’t seem to catch a break from repeated episodes of destructive storms. Meanwhile, more severe weather could be on the way late this week.
British Parliament is back to work, with thinner ranks
LONDON — Parliament went back to work Tuesday, and the political authorities had a message for lawmakers: Stay away.
U.K. legislators and most parliamentary staff were sent home in late March as part of a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Amid more than 17,000 virus-deaths in Britain and criticism growing of the government’s response to the pandemic, legislators are returning — at least virtually — to grapple with the crisis.
House Speaker Lindsay Hoyle presided over an almost empty chamber, with space made for a maximum of 50 of the 650 members of Parliament.
A few dozen legislators sat, well-spaced, in the Commons, and agreed on arrangements for lawmakers to ask questions from home using videoconferencing program Zoom.
U.N.’s food agency warns of approaching emergency
UNITED NATIONS — The head of the U.N. food agency warned Tuesday that, as the world is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, it is also “on the brink of a hunger pandemic” that could lead to “multiple famines of biblical proportions” within a few months if immediate action isn’t taken.
World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley told the U.N. Security Council that even before COVID-19 became an issue, he was telling world leaders that “2020 would be facing the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II.”
That’s because of wars in Syria, Yemen and elsewhere, locust swarms in Africa, frequent natural disasters and economic crises including in Lebanon, Congo, Sudan and Ethiopia, he said.
Beasley said 821 million people go to bed hungry every night all over the world, a further 135 million people are facing “crisis levels of hunger or worse,” and a new World Food Program analysis shows that as a result of COVID-19 an additional 130 million people “could be pushed to the brink of starvation by the end of 2020.”
W.Va.’s right-to-work law is upheld by its highest court
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld a “right-to-work” law and handed a defeat to labor unions that had sought to preserve workers’ union dues.
In an opinion released Tuesday, the justices granted summary judgment to the state and overturned a February 2019 ruling by a lower court that sided with the unions.
Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey had struck down as unconstitutional some provisions of the 2016 law, which authorized union employees to stop paying dues and fees or, in lieu of that, make payments to a charity or third party.
After the Republican-led Legislature crafted the bill, then-Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, a Democrat, vetoed it and lawmakers overrode the veto the next day, making West Virginia the 26th right-to-work state.
